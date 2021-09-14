September 14, 2021
No Time to Dwell on Past as New York Giants Face Quick Turnaround

Giants need to shake off the bad taste from Sunday's loss to Denver and turn their focus to their Thursday night division game against Washington.
The Giants are facing good news and bad news this week.

The good news is that they’re not going to have a lot of time to sit and dwell in their rather lackluster and embarrassing Week 1 loss to the Denver Broncos. That's because they have a quick turnaround on deck that will take them on a chartered train ride to Landover, Maryland, for a date Thursday night against the Washington Football Team.

The bad news is that there’s just not enough time to fix the fundamentals that doomed the Giants’ efforts in the regular-season opener because when the team returns to practice today, although the calendar will say it’s Tuesday, it’s actually a “Thursday” in terms of the football week.

Pressure? You bet, especially considering their next game is against a division opponent. But an impossible challenge? Not if the Giants' history against the Football Team—they’ve won their last five in a row and six out of their previous seven—holds up.

“We can't dwell on the past and dwell on the fact that we just lost,” said defensive lineman Leonard Williams.

“There was a lot of good stuff that we put on tape, and there were some bad things that we had on tape that we have to correct. We have no choice but to move forward.”

Yes, but is putting aside a loss easier said than done?

“I think coming off of a loss, people are going to be in their heads about it a little bit,” Williams said. “I've been in this league long enough to know that good teams will look at this short turnaround as an opportunity to get that bad taste out of our mouth.

“The faster we're able to play a game and get a win under our belt, the faster we can move on from the loss that we just had the past week. It's a short turnaround as far as guys’ bodies recovery-wise, and mentally being able to prepare for a team with a shorter week. We're trying to be optimistic and opportunists about it and we're looking at it as an opportunity.”

