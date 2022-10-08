Skip to main content

New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers: How to Watch, Odds, History and More

The New York Giants are in London to take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 5. Here's everything you need to know to get yourself ready for that game!

The New York Giants take on star quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in London. This is the first time in history that each team has a winning record heading into a London matchup, with the Giants and Packers both 3-1. The Giants are 2-0 all-time when playing in London, beating the Dolphins 13-10 in 2007 and the Rams 17-10 in 2016.

This game will be a tough task for the Giants, who again will be without several of their wide receivers--Kenny Golladay, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Kadarius Toney will all miss this week's contest. However, the Giants have the NFL scrimmage yards leader in running back Saquon Barkley on their side. Barkley is having a hot start to his fifth season, rushing for a league-leading 463 yards and two touchdowns through four games.

This week, the big test for the Giants defense will be stopping Rodgers and the Packers offense. While they haven’t looked the same this season as in recent years, Rodgers can easily pick apart any defense, particularly the more aggressive ones like what the Giants have been fielding.

Their trade of wide receiver Davante Adams in the offseason has not exactly paid off yet, with the Packers averaging just 18.8 points per game and having exactly 1,000 receiving yards as a team. Still, the Packers have a pretty solid rushing game of their own led by Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, who co-headline the league's seventh-best rushing attack (145 yards/game).

New York Giants (3-1) at Green Bay Packers (3-1)

Date/Time: Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 9:30am EST

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Regular Season History: Green Bay currently leads the all-time regular season history between the two teams, 29-23-2. The Giants have won three of the last five regular season matchups, dating back to 2012. The last times both teams met was in 2019, when the Packers beat the Giants 31-13.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV: NFL Network (Kevin Kluger, Play-By-Play. Mark Sanchez, Analyst. Laura Okmin, Sideline); WABC-TV Channel 7 (New York local area)

Radio: WFAN 660AM (Bob Papa, Play-By-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline)

NYG-GBY
Play
Game Day

Why Giants Will Beat the Packers, Why They Won't, and a Prediction

The Giants are looking to go 3-0 on British soil, but more importantly, they're looking to improve to 4-1 against a tough Green Bay Packers team.

By Patricia Traina
NFC East helmets
Play
Game Day

NFC East Notebook: Previewing Week 5

By Andrew Parsaud
Reader mailbag
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants Mailbag: O-line and Trade "What-ifs"

Let's open up this week's New York Giants mailbag!

By Patricia Traina

SiriusXM: Channels 387 and 229

Spread: New York Giants +8.5(+125) | Green Bay Packers -8.5(-150)

Moneyline: Giants (+275) | Packers (-3500)

Total: 41.5 - Giants over (-118) | Packers under (+100)

Coverage from Giants Country:

First Touchdown Scorers (From SI Sportsbook)

  • RB Aaron Jones (GB): +540
  • RB Saquon Barkley (NYG): +540
  • RB AJ Dillon (GB): +700
  • WR Allen Lazard (GB): +850
  • WR Romeo Doubs (GB): +900

Injuries

  • NYG WR Kenny Golladay (knee) - OUT
  • NYG CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf) - OUT
  • NYG WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) - OUT
  • NYG WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) - OUT
  • NYG DL Henry Mondeaux (ankle) - OUT
  • NYG OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf) - OUT
  • NYG QB Tyrod Taylor (concussion) - OUT
  • NYG DL Leonard Williams (knee) - Questionable
  • GBY S Adrian Amos (concussion) - Questionable
  • GBY S Tariq Carpenter (abdomen) - Questionable
  • GBY DT Devonte Wyatt (quadricep) - Questionable

Live Analytics: Get real-time updates, stats, graphs, and more via Fanalytix. No registration is required

Referee: Alex Kemp. 

