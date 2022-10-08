New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers: How to Watch, Odds, History and More
The New York Giants take on star quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in London. This is the first time in history that each team has a winning record heading into a London matchup, with the Giants and Packers both 3-1. The Giants are 2-0 all-time when playing in London, beating the Dolphins 13-10 in 2007 and the Rams 17-10 in 2016.
This game will be a tough task for the Giants, who again will be without several of their wide receivers--Kenny Golladay, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Kadarius Toney will all miss this week's contest. However, the Giants have the NFL scrimmage yards leader in running back Saquon Barkley on their side. Barkley is having a hot start to his fifth season, rushing for a league-leading 463 yards and two touchdowns through four games.
This week, the big test for the Giants defense will be stopping Rodgers and the Packers offense. While they haven’t looked the same this season as in recent years, Rodgers can easily pick apart any defense, particularly the more aggressive ones like what the Giants have been fielding.
Their trade of wide receiver Davante Adams in the offseason has not exactly paid off yet, with the Packers averaging just 18.8 points per game and having exactly 1,000 receiving yards as a team. Still, the Packers have a pretty solid rushing game of their own led by Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, who co-headline the league's seventh-best rushing attack (145 yards/game).
Be sure to check in with Giants Country during and after the game for complete coverage.
New York Giants (3-1) at Green Bay Packers (3-1)
Date/Time: Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 9:30am EST
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England
Regular Season History: Green Bay currently leads the all-time regular season history between the two teams, 29-23-2. The Giants have won three of the last five regular season matchups, dating back to 2012. The last times both teams met was in 2019, when the Packers beat the Giants 31-13.
Live Stream: FuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV: NFL Network (Kevin Kluger, Play-By-Play. Mark Sanchez, Analyst. Laura Okmin, Sideline); WABC-TV Channel 7 (New York local area)
Radio: WFAN 660AM (Bob Papa, Play-By-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline)
The Giants are looking to go 3-0 on British soil, but more importantly, they're looking to improve to 4-1 against a tough Green Bay Packers team.
SiriusXM: Channels 387 and 229
Spread: New York Giants +8.5(+125) | Green Bay Packers -8.5(-150)
Moneyline: Giants (+275) | Packers (-3500)
Total: 41.5 - Giants over (-118) | Packers under (+100)
First Touchdown Scorers (From SI Sportsbook)
- RB Aaron Jones (GB): +540
- RB Saquon Barkley (NYG): +540
- RB AJ Dillon (GB): +700
- WR Allen Lazard (GB): +850
- WR Romeo Doubs (GB): +900
Injuries
- NYG WR Kenny Golladay (knee) - OUT
- NYG CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf) - OUT
- NYG WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) - OUT
- NYG WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) - OUT
- NYG DL Henry Mondeaux (ankle) - OUT
- NYG OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf) - OUT
- NYG QB Tyrod Taylor (concussion) - OUT
- NYG DL Leonard Williams (knee) - Questionable
- GBY S Adrian Amos (concussion) - Questionable
- GBY S Tariq Carpenter (abdomen) - Questionable
- GBY DT Devonte Wyatt (quadricep) - Questionable
Live Analytics: Get real-time updates, stats, graphs, and more via Fanalytix. No registration is required
Referee: Alex Kemp.
