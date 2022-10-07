Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Green Bay Packers

The New York Giants (3-1) hit the road this week as they head across the pond to face the Green Bay Packers (3-1) in London. Let's check in with Packer Central publisher Bill Huber to get a better idea about what the Giants are about to see in this Packers team.

It looks as though the running game has been carrying the Packers offense this year. What brought that about, and how has that helped Aaron Rodgers and the passing game?

The Packers run the ball because that’s where the talent is. After trading Davante Adams to the Raiders in February, Green Bay’s best offensive playmakers are running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. They form one of the NFL’s best one-two punches because they are do-it-all running backs.

Jones isn’t a big guy, but he’s been a tackle-breaking machine this season. Among all running backs in NFL history with at least 700 carries, Jones ranks fourth with 5.2 yards per carry. He’s a fabulous receiver, too, and pretty good at pass protection. Dillon is a big guy. When given a head of steam by his blockers, he’s a lot like Saquon Barkley in that he requires multiple defenders to get down. He’s also a sure-handed receiver. The Packers have lined up with both in the same backfield frequently. Because they can run and catch, it puts defenses in a bind.

How much are the Packers missing receiver Davante Adams in that passing game after his trade to the Raiders?

A lot. I’ve written this approximately 1,717 times since the trade: On third-and-10 in a big moment in a big game against a good defense, who’s going to get open? When the Packers beat the Buccaneers 14-12 in Week 3, the answer was nobody. After racing to a 14-0 lead, the offense stalled. They failed on eight consecutive third downs – seven of which were third-and-6 or shorter. With Adams, those would have been almost automatic conversions.

That said, there’s quite a bit of upside here. Allen Lazard is an underrated weapon, veteran Randall Cobb has found the Fountain of Youth on third downs, and rookies Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson have flashed their potential. Doubs, in particular, has emerged as a real threat. He’s got the speed to win deep, the route-running skill to get open, and the run-after-catch ability to turn something short into something more. During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show this week, Rodgers said they’re both going to be “dudes.” Can they become “dudes” for the stretch run and January?

The Giants running game has been on fire of late. Do the Packers have the personnel/scheme to keep pace?

If you had asked me this question last week, I would have said yes. In the victory over Tampa Bay, Green Bay stopped Leonard Fournette in his tracks. Fournette’s no Barkley, obviously, but he’s a quality back. In the Week 3 game, Fournette was held to less than 3.0 yards per carry with a long gain of 6.

Since you asked me this today, I’m going to say that’s highly questionable. Everybody knew the Patriots were going to run the football last week, with starting quarterback Mac Jones and top receiver Jakobi Meyers inactive. Then, early in the game, backup quarterback Brian Hoyer left with a concussion. So, New England was down to rookie third-stringer Bailey Zappe. The Packers should have destroyed the Patriots’ running game. Instead, they rushed for 167 yards on a 5.1-yard clip. Time and again, their backs got around the corner.

Similarly, everybody knows the Giants are going to run the ball. Can they slow him down enough to win the game? The guess here is the Packers – after hearing how bad they are against the run all week – will rise to the occasion.

Give me one underrated player on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball that aren’t getting enough attention but probably should.

Offensively, it’s the aforementioned receiver Allen Lazard. Rodgers hyped him as a “No. 1” receiver during training camp. I’m not sure he’s the textbook definition of a No. 1 receiver, but he’s good. He’s not a get-deep guy, but he can win on the intermediate routes, and there are few receivers in the league who relish doing the dirty work more than Lazard.

Defensively, I’m going to say outside linebacker Rashan Gary. Gary is a star. I’m not sure the rest of the league recognizes it, though. In NFL Network’s “Top 100 Players” list, Gary was nowhere to be found. There were quite a few of those off-season top-this-or-that lists where Gary was ignored or ranked too low. But the 2019 first-round pick was a real game-wrecker. Against New England, he had two sacks – including a sack-strip – set up another, forced a critical third-down incompletion late in regulation, and had five tackles on runs that limited those plays to 10 yards.

What do you see as the X-factor this week which will decide the game either way?

Tackling. After two really bad games, Green Bay’s tackling has improved. It enters Sunday ranked in the middle of the pack in missed tackles and missed-tackle percentage. Obviously, tackling Barkley is no easy chore. The Packers need a “roll call to the ball,” as the coaches like to say, and prevent Barkley from turning 3-yard runs into 30-yard runs.

Similarly, Green Bay’s playmakers have to turn something into something more. This is not an explosive offense in terms of throwing it deep for big plays. However, according to SportRadar, the Packers are fourth in average yards after the catch on passes and seventh in yards after contact on rushes.

