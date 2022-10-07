Skip to main content

Giants Defense Ready to Face "Pain in the Butt" Aaron Rodgers

The Giants defense will look to strike a balance between getting after Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and being smart this weekend.

New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale flashed a slight smirk when asked if Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is playing any differently than in years past.

“It’s like owning a python and saying, ‘don’t worry about it, he won’t bite,’” Martindale quipped. “Aaron Rodgers is Aaron Rodgers. To me, there’s no difference. I think he’s just as effective today as he was five years ago, six years ago. That would be like saying (Shooting Guard) Michael Jordan can’t hit any three-pointers—you’re going to guard him outside, and then he’ll five or six three-pointers on you. He’s playing at top level.”

Rodgers is the most experienced and best quarterback the Giants have faced thus far on their 2022 season schedule. Owner of a 3-1 record this year, Rodgers has yet to crack 1,000 yards passing (he has 935) through four games, but that’s been more a result of the Packers going to the shorter passes than taking some deep shots.

Numbers aside, though, Martindale knows all about what the future Hall of Fame quarterback can do to torment a defense, such as his ability to draw defenses off-side with a hard count.

“No doubt. I mean, he’s a pain in the butt,” Martindale said, adding that’s been a point of emphasis with the Giants defense this week in practice. “I wish there was something easy to say, but like I said, it’s a great challenge.”

One of the Giants defenders looking forward to facing Rodgers is outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, who is looking for his first NFL career sack.

“Obviously, he’s a great player,” Thibodeaux said. “He’s probably one of the G.O.A.T.’s in my era. I would say he’s a playmaker. I’m just going to have to stick to my keys, stick to my fundamentals, and trust my eyes.”

And how special would it be for Thibodeaux to get that first sack against Rodgers?

“For me, I would feel the best getting it because it’s in London, and it will be an international game,” Thibodeaux said. “I think that will be cool. When I go against an opponent, I try to keep that mindset as a nameless, faceless opponent.”

But it won’t be easy--not for Thibodeaux or anyone on the Giants. Whereas Martindale is known for dialing up blitzes and pressure packages, Rodgers has become an expert at picking apart blitzes to the point where it wouldn’t be surprising if Martindale dialed back on his aggressiveness a smidge.

“I think there’s some weighing to it,” the defensive coordinator said about striking a balance between being aggressive but not reckless. “The way to attack him changes from year to year of who he has with him. The thing that separates him is … just his great football mind. He gets them in the right run game, he gets protections right, and he knows the pressures are coming. He’s a great student of the game, and I admire how he goes about playing this game.

“If you have respect for the game, which we all do, you are excited about this challenge, going against him. It will be something that you talk about the rest of your life.”

