New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders: How to Watch, Odds, History and More

The Giants are looking to get back in the win column this week after losing two straight games. The NFC East is the most competitive division in the league right now, with each team owning a winning record. Currently, every team in the division is in a playoff spot. The Giants need to win most of their last six games, four divisional.

It starts this week when the Washington Commanders come to MetLife Stadium. The Commanders are right in the mix for a playoff spot as well, winning six out of their last seven games.

The Giants play Washington and Philadelphia twice each in the next six weeks. If they want to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016, they’ll need to beat Washington this week and start stacking wins again.

This game will also be the second and final ‘Legacy’ game for the Giants this year. They’ll be donning their throwback uniforms, and the endzones will be redone to match the ones used in Super Bowl 25.

Giants (7-4) vs. Commanders (7-5)

Date/Time: Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 1pm ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Regular Season History: This will be the first meeting between the Giants and newly-named Commanders. However, the Giants lead the all-time series with Washington 105-71-4. Washington swept the Giants last season, both wins coming in Week 2 and Week 18. Before that, the Giants had won five straight games against Washington dating back to December of 2018.

Live Stream: fuboTV

TV: FOX (Kenny Albert, Play-By-Play. Jonathon Vilma, Analyst. Shannon Spake, Sideline.)

Radio: WFAN 660AM (Bob Papa, Play-By-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline) SiriusXM: Channel 231, App Channel 823

Spread: New York Giants +1.5 (+110) | Washington Commanders -1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: Giants (+110) | Washington Commanders (-133)

Total: 39.5 - Giants Under (+100) | Washington Commanders Over (-118)

First Touchdown Scorers (from SI Sportsbook)

RB Brian Robinson Jr (WAS): +500

RB Saquon Barkley (NYG): +510

WR Terry Mclaurin (WAS): +875

RB Antonio Gibson (WAS): +1050

WR Curtis Samuel (WAS): +1100

Injuries

NYG OL Josh Ezeudu (neck): OUT

NYG CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee): OUT

NYG OG Shane Lemieux (toe): OUT

NYG TE Daniel Bellinger (eye): Questionable

NYG DB Dane Belton (clavicle): Questionable

NYG RB Gary Brightwell (illness): Questionable

NYG WR Darius Slayton (illness): Questionable

NYG LB Carter Coughlin (thigh): Questionable

NYG C Jon Feliciano (neck): Questionable

NYG CB Darnay Holmes (shoulder): Questionable

NYG WR Richie James (knee): Questionable

NYG CB Fabian Moreau (oblique): Questionable

NYG WR Kenny Golladay (illness): Questionable

NYG OG Mark Glowinski (back): Questionable

WAS CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle): OUT

WAS WR Dax Milne (foot): OUT

WAS OG Trai Turner (knee/ankle): OUT

WAS RB Antonio Gibson (foot): Questionable

WAS DE Chase Young (knee): Questionable

Referee: Brad Allen

