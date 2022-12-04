Skip to main content

New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders: How to Watch, Odds, History and More

Let’s take a look at the Giants Week 13 matchup against the Commanders.

The Giants are looking to get back in the win column this week after losing two straight games. The NFC East is the most competitive division in the league right now, with each team owning a winning record. Currently, every team in the division is in a playoff spot. The Giants need to win most of their last six games, four divisional.

It starts this week when the Washington Commanders come to MetLife Stadium. The Commanders are right in the mix for a playoff spot as well, winning six out of their last seven games. 

The Giants play Washington and Philadelphia twice each in the next six weeks. If they want to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016, they’ll need to beat Washington this week and start stacking wins again.

This game will also be the second and final ‘Legacy’ game for the Giants this year. They’ll be donning their throwback uniforms, and the endzones will be redone to match the ones used in Super Bowl 25.

Giants (7-4) vs. Commanders (7-5)

Date/Time: Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 1pm ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Regular Season History: This will be the first meeting between the Giants and newly-named Commanders. However, the Giants lead the all-time series with Washington 105-71-4. Washington swept the Giants last season, both wins coming in Week 2 and Week 18. Before that, the Giants had won five straight games against Washington dating back to December of 2018.

Live Stream: fuboTV

TV: FOX (Kenny Albert, Play-By-Play. Jonathon Vilma, Analyst. Shannon Spake, Sideline.)

Radio: WFAN 660AM (Bob Papa, Play-By-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline) SiriusXM: Channel 231, App Channel 823

Spread: New York Giants +1.5 (+110) | Washington Commanders -1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: Giants (+110) | Washington Commanders (-133)

Total: 39.5 - Giants Under (+100) | Washington Commanders Over (-118)

First Touchdown Scorers (from SI Sportsbook)

  • RB Brian Robinson Jr (WAS): +500
  • RB Saquon Barkley (NYG): +510
  • WR Terry Mclaurin (WAS): +875
  • RB Antonio Gibson (WAS): +1050
  • WR Curtis Samuel (WAS): +1100

Injuries

  • NYG OL Josh Ezeudu (neck): OUT
  • NYG CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee): OUT
  • NYG OG Shane Lemieux (toe): OUT
  • NYG TE Daniel Bellinger (eye): Questionable
  • NYG DB Dane Belton (clavicle): Questionable
  • NYG RB Gary Brightwell (illness): Questionable
  • NYG WR Darius Slayton (illness): Questionable
  • NYG LB Carter Coughlin (thigh): Questionable
  • NYG C Jon Feliciano (neck): Questionable
  • NYG CB Darnay Holmes (shoulder): Questionable
  • NYG WR Richie James (knee): Questionable
  • NYG CB Fabian Moreau (oblique): Questionable
  • NYG WR Kenny Golladay (illness): Questionable
  • NYG OG Mark Glowinski (back): Questionable
  • WAS CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle): OUT
  • WAS WR Dax Milne (foot): OUT
  • WAS OG Trai Turner (knee/ankle): OUT
  • WAS RB Antonio Gibson (foot): Questionable
  • WAS DE Chase Young (knee): Questionable

Referee: Brad Allen

