Giants Counting on Young Pass-rush Duo Down the Stretch

When the New York Giants drafted Kayvon Thibodeaux out of Oregon, they had visions of him pairing up with second-year outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, who was coming off a stellar rookie season as the team's sack leader (8).

However, those visions of a "Batman-Robin" duo had to be put on hold thanks to injuries, more so those suffered by Ojulari, who has only been able to play in two games thanks to hamstring and calf issues, the latter of which landed him on injured reserve.

But after several long weeks of rehab and being patient, Ojulari, one of three players designated for return by the Giants earlier in the week, looks like he's ready to return to the starting lineup opposite Thibodeaux.

"It’s definitely exciting. He’s a great player," Thibodeaux said Monday when told of the possibility of having Ojulari back in the lineup. "We have meetings, and we’re in practice every day together. So, having him back out there is going to be a one-up for the D-line and the pass rush – for the team. So, I’m excited to see him let it loose."

"I’m ready, man. I’m so excited," Ojulari told reporters Tuesday after his first padded practice since landing on IR. "Been watching from the side, and now is the time to get out there and do what I do."

What Ojulari has done in the 19 games he's played since landing with the Giants as a second-round draft pick last year out of Georgia is record nine sacks and 29 pressures. Whether it's as a blitzer or if he's simply staying home--and he's had four batted passes when staying home--Ojulari has shown that he can be a disruptor, which is exactly what this Giants defense needs more of.

"He’s a guy who can win on any given snap," Thibodeaux said. "So, that will continue to affect the quarterback and put pressure on him."

Ojulari admitted that this year has been rocky and, at times, frustrating, thanks to the stream of injuries that have prohibited him from building on what he started as a rookie. But he kept his focus by talking to family, listening to the trainers, and being patient.

"It’s all going to work out," Ojulari said of his approach. "I believe I’m strong, and I’m just confident in myself, my teammates, and everyone. I’m good."

Once he starts teaming up again with Thibodeaux, Ojulari hopes they can take the defense to another level.

"Yeah. Just working off each other. I feel like the way we rush and play, we can work with each other for sure," he said.

"I feel like we can make an impact both ways. Just trying to play our best; we need to. Especially this last stretch of the season."

