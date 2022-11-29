Several Injured Giants Trending in the Right Direction

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll revealed that tight end Daniel Bellinger, offensive tackle Evan Neal, and the three players recently designated for return from IR (guard Ben Bredeson, outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, and defensive back Tony Jefferson) would participate to some degree in the team’s practice on Tuesday.

The only players not expected to participate in the fully padded practice were cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) and offensive linemen Joshua Ezeudu (neck) and Shane Lemieux (toe).

In addition, rookie cornerback Cor’Dale Flott remains in concussion protocol.

Daboll told reporters on Tuesday that Bellinger, who was poked in the eye in a Week 7 win over Jacksonville and who needed surgery to correct a fractured orbital socket and septum, is “trending in the right direction.” The Giants have missed Bellinger’s impact on the running game, as ever since he exited the lineup, the Giants have struggled to run the ball.

"Let’s see how it goes at practice,' Daboll said when asked if any of the injured guys would definitely be back for this weekend's game against Washington. "We’ll go full pads today. We’ll do some good hitting, kind of see where guys are at and take it day-by-day and get to Friday, and hopefully we’ll have some guys back."

Ojulari, who has been on IR with a calf strain, could give the Giants pass rush a much-needed boost. After registering seven sacks dating back to Week 8 against Seattle, the Giants defense has not recorded a sack in its last two games and is recording sacks at a rate of 5.6 percent of their pass rush attempts, 24th in the NFL.

“It’s definitely exciting,” outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux said about the prospect of Ojulari returning to the lineup. “He’s a great player. We have meetings, and we’re in practice every day together. So, having him back out there is going to be a one-up for the D-line and the pass rush – for the team. So, I’m excited to see him let it loose.”

Along those lines, the Giants have struggled to get interceptions partially due to a sluggish pass rush. New York has picked off opposing teams at a rate of 1.12 percent, tied for 28th in the league.

The Giants are practicing Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday this week. They do not have to file an official injury report until Wednesday.

Join the Giants Country Community