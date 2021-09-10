New York Giants Week 1: The Competitive Edge

Olivier Dumont breaks down the Giants and Broncos position groups to determine who has the competitive edge ahead of Sunday's Week 1 game.

The first game of the 2021 season is only days away, and the New York Giants are about to set their highly-anticipated game plan into motion.

After finalizing meaningful roster cuts and bolstering injury-plagued areas of their lineup following deadline day, the Giants have a sizable challenge to begin their quest for playoff success when they take on the Denver Broncos September 12th to start the season.

Though the Giants did plenty of work over the offseason, training camp, and preseason to put together and fine-tune both their offense and defense, execution is the next big step, and it all starts by winning their first game against the Broncos.

Just like every team in the NFL, the Giants have strengths and weaknesses. And as each team matches up on Sunday, specific units will have a competitive edge over their counterparts depending on their experience and overall talent level.

The team with the greater overall competitive edge will possess a better chance to win the game on Sunday. So without further ado, here are our picks for the competitive edges for each position.

Quarterback

Giants (Daniel Jones): Jones brings a variety of great strengths to the table. With a big arm, good throwing accuracy, and nimble mobility out of the pocket, Jones has shown signs of what he can accomplish, logging in a positive performance against the Patriots in the Giants' final preseason game.

Outside of a costly red-zone interception just inside the second quarter in the preseason finale, Jones threw for 135 yards, a touchdown, and finished his night with an NFL passer rating of 88.3.

Despite so much on the line this year, Jones has the ability to spearhead this newly evolved offense. It all begins with his ability to work around a dangerous Broncos pass rush and limit his turnovers against their stout secondary.

Broncos (Teddy Bridgewater): The one word that comes to mind when thinking about Bridgewater is efficiency. Entering his seventh season in the league, Bridgewater has developed a very sharp understanding of the game and reads opposing defenses quite well.

While he’s had his share of ups and downs with injuries, Bridgewater is a quarterback that can run a strong, well-balanced offense and use his legs to pick up positive gains.

Though he has struggled with limiting turnovers and is working with a completely new offensive scheme, Bridgewater has the credentials and veteran experience to lead this Broncos team to victory.

Edge: Although Jones has looked better throughout the summer, the competitive edge goes to Bridgewater. Despite the positive signs of growth and maturity, Jones is facing the biggest season of his young career and hasn’t yet proven that he can deliver more than he has achieved in the past two seasons.

When it comes to Bridgewater, you know what you’re going to get and know that he can get the job done with his creativity and veteran understanding of the game. Though he doesn’t post eye-popping numbers, Bridgewater brings a steadying presence to a young, dangerous Denver offense that can deal its fair share of damage.

Running Back

Giants (Saquon Barkley, Devontae Booker): After two rough seasons that saw Barkley miss 17 games, the 2018 Rookie of the Year has his sights set on delivering a big season in 2021, and that all starts by taking full advantage of a Broncos defense that was 25th in the league against the run in 2020 (conceding 130 yards per game).

But the important catch here comes down to the reliability of Barkley’s running mate. Booker not only played for the Raiders last season (who faced the Broncos twice) but was also a former Broncos running back himself for four seasons (2016-2019).

In his first appearance against his old team last year in Week 10, Booker ran the ball 16 times for 81 years, collecting two rushing touchdowns and topping off his day with an impressive 5.1 yards per carry average.

This week, if Barkley plays (which is how things are trending), he figures to be on a pitch count while Booker figures to be in the mix for snaps. Look for more of the same from this dominant duo on Sunday.

Broncos (Melvin Gordon III, Javonte Williams): If there is one unit the Giants defense should not take for granted, it’s the Broncos running backs.

Following a slight decline in 2018 and 2019 due to nagging injuries, Gordon broke out in a big way in his first season with Denver. Finishing the year in 9th with total carries (215), 9th in rushing yards amongst all running backs (986), with ten touchdowns from scrimmage and a 4.6 yards-per-carry average to show for, Gordon was electric and is very hard to slow down, with 669 of his 986 yards coming after contact.

But what makes this unit even more dangerous is the rookie stud Javonte Williams, a bright prospect that tore up his final season at UNC with 1,140 yards and 19 rushing touchdowns to go along with a stellar 7.3 yards per carry average. From upside to athleticism, beware of the Broncos' running backs on Sunday.

Edge: Despite a close draw, the competitive edge goes to the Giants. With the likelihood of Barkley making his return against a Broncos' defense that has struggled against the run in the past, the Giants have an advantage out of the backfield they will look to impose early and often.

Although Gordon certainly could be problematic, Williams, on the other hand, coughed up a fumble and only managed to log in a 2.9 yards per carry average on seven attempts against the Seahawks during their second preseason game.

Wide Receiver

Giants (Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, Kadarius Toney, Collin Johnson): The broad range of talent on the perimeter gives the Giants a stacked group that should hold up against double teams or single coverage on the outside with their strong, large, lanky wideouts in Golladay Slayton and Johnson.

Shepard and Toney should be able to exploit zone coverage at the slot position, rounding out a passing attack with agile, fast slot specialists capable of giving the Broncos secondary a lot to deal with on Sunday.

Broncos (Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Tim Patrick, Dionte Spencer): Despite a season-ending ACL injury that sidelined him for just about all of 2020, Sutton’s 6’4”, 216-pound frame makes him a tough wideout with which to contend. He put that on full display in 2019, logging in 1,112-yards and six touchdown catches on the year (resulting in a Pro Bowl appearance as well).

To help him with the receiving duties, the Broncos also brought in Jeudy last season with the 15th overall pick in the draft. The second-year player didn’t post eye-popping numbers, only catching three touchdowns while dropping a team-high 12 passes in the process.

That said, Jeudy led the team in receiving yards (856), accomplishing this feat with only 52 receptions.

Edge: With the Giants having so many different weapons to lean on, their unit poses many tough matchup challenges, especially with the lack of depth and experience in the Broncos' defensive secondary.

Tight End

Giants (Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph, Kaden Smith): Versatility is the name of the game, and the Giants have that with their tight end unit. From Engram’s athleticism and downfield speed to Rudolph’s reliability in the red zone to Smith’s blocking strength and steady receiving hands, the Giants have plenty to work with and have all the talent they need.

The only question mark with the Giants tight ends is the statuses of Engram and Smith. Engram hasn’t been able to practice this week as he continues to deal with a calf injury. Smith has been limited all week with a knee ailment, injuries that cast doubt over the strength of this group.

Broncos (Noah Fant, Albert Okwuegbunam, Eric Saubert): Noah Fant is a talented tight end and certainly one of the best in the business. Providing sharp route running, great hands, and a quickness for his size that is hard to come by, Fant didn’t log in the best numbers last season but was a very dependable weapon for this Broncos offense. Along with his 673 yards and three touchdowns, Fant led the team in receptions (62) and only had three drops.

Outside of Fant, the Broncos have Okwuegbunam and Saubert, two tight ends that have yet to establish a presence or level of consistency in the league. Although Okwuegbunam displayed a fair share of growth last season in the four games he played, expect Fant to take on the heavy lifting at the tight end position come Sunday afternoon.

Edge: If the Giants tight end unit was at full strength, the competitive edge might have tilted more in their favor. But with just about a couple of days until kickoff, it’s looking more unlikely that will be the case.

Furthermore, Fant is an exceptional talent. And with the increasing promise of Okwuegbunam, the competitive edge goes to the Broncos' tight ends come Sunday afternoon.

Offensive Line

Giants (Andrew Thomas, Matt Peart, Nick Gates, Shane Lemieux, Will Hernandez, Nate Solder, Ben Bredeson, Billy Price): Considering the Giants didn’t go after any offensive lineman in the draft, the talent they have at their disposal is quite solid and has plenty of potential nonetheless.

However, by sticking with most of the same young players from last year, the Giants' offensive line faces a significant step with their growth and improvement that they will need to surmount for this offense to be at its best.

Last year alone, Giants offensive linemen who played in seven or more games yielded a hefty 141 hurries and accounted for over 25 of the 50 sacks Giants quarterbacks absorbed.

With a dangerous Denver pass rush to start their season on Sunday, this offensive line will be tested in a big way and cannot afford to fail.

Broncos (Garett Bolles, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Dalton Risner, Graham Glasgow, Bobbie Massie, Quinn Meinerz, Cameron Fleming, Calvin Anderson): Compared to their counterpart, the Broncos have a much stronger group of players on their offensive line.

All offensive linemen who played at least seven games for Denver in 2020 finished the season with 98 hurries, otherwise providing good protection and granting their offense the time it needs for plays to develop.

The only catch for the Broncos is that they inherited a shaky offensive tackle that the Giants formerly had last season in Cameron Fleming. In the 16 games he played, Fleming was second on the team in quarterback pressures (35). Though he isn’t a starter for the Broncos, Fleming makes for a familiar weak link the Giants could exploit if he steps onto the field.

Edge: Because the Giants' offensive line still has a lot of development as a unit, the edge goes to the Broncos and the resiliency they offer upfront with their core starting five.

Even at full strength, the Giants' offensive line will have to deliver a near-flawless performance to keep Denver’s tenacious pass rush at bay, something this young unit has still yet to prove they can do.

Defensive Line

Giants (Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence II, Austin Johnson, Danny Shelton, Raymond Johnson III): The Giants' defensive line is as solid as they come and was influential against the run last season. But a significant part of their success came from former Giants defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson who placed third on the team in tackles for a loss (9.5), third in hurries (18), and fifth in stops (26).

That said, the Giants have two strong, anchoring defensive linemen in both Williams and Lawrence that have grown into one scary tandem.

With Williams having his best season to date last year--he finished fifth in the league in sacks (11.5) while leading the team in tackles for a loss (15.5), hits (18), and placing third in stops (30)--Lawrence also held his own, collecting four sacks while finishing in second in stops (33).

Broncos (Dre’Mont Jones, Mike Purcell, McTelvin Agim, Shelby Harris, DeShawn Williams): If there’s one area of concern for the Broncos, it’s their defensive line. Despite a pass rush consisting of Jones, Harris, and Williams, who accounted for a total of 11 sacks between the three of them, this defensive line struggled against the run, and the Broncos didn’t do much to address that over the offseason.

Though Jones led all defensive linemen last year in stops (21, per Pro Football Focus), it doesn’t benefit their cause when he finished sixth on the team in that category.

Edge: Though the Broncos bring plenty of upside from their unit, the edge heavily falls in favor of the Giants.

A big part of why the Giants succeeded the way they did defensively last season, against both the pass and the run, was mainly due to how dominant the defensive line was up front.

Expect this unit to play a significant role in looking to slow down a dangerous Denver backfield.

Outside Linebackers

Giants (Lorenzo Carter, Azeez Ojulari, Oshane Ximines, Cam Brown): Although Carter and Ximines were sidelined for most of the 2020 season due to injuries, both displayed good signs of life over the preseason, collecting a sack each.

Despite Brown logging most of his 405 total snaps last season with the special teams unit, he made the most of the 87 snaps he received from the defensive line, finishing the year with four hurries, four stops, and three hits.

This is by no means the strongest position on this Giants defense. But expect this unit to play an important factor in garnering the success the Giants need from their pass rush on Sunday.

Broncos (Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, Malik Reed, Andre Mintze, Jonathon Cooper): With Miller fully recovered from his season-ending dislocated peroneal tendon, this Broncos pass rush is by far the most dangerous threat towards this Giants offense.

Even outside of the athleticism Miller brings off the edge with his incredible strength and smooth block-shedding ability, the Broncos have Chubb and Reed in support, with both just so happening to be the Top-2 on the team in sacks, tackles for a loss hits and hurries last season.

If the Giants don’t figure out a way to stop this group of Broncos edge rushers, they will be in store for a long day.

Edge: The competitive edge goes to the Broncos, and it’s a no-brainer. Throw in the instability of the Giants offensive line, and these Broncos edge rushers could be in line for a field day.

Inside Linebacker

Giants (Blake Martinez, Tae Crowder, Reggie Ragland, Carter Coughlin): Posting 151 total tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, and a lone interception, Martinez was the engine of this linebacker unit last year and made his presence felt every single time he stepped onto the field.

Alongside him, the Giants have Tae Crowder, a bright second-year player that displayed a lot of growth over his first ten games as a rookie. Though he had a relatively quieter preseason, Crowder’s 57 total tackles, 18 stops, four hurries, a sack, and sole fumble recovery in 2020 didn’t go unnoticed.

With Coughlin and Ragland only adding more firepower to an already elite linebacker duo, expect this group to have a very busy yet eventful afternoon on Sunday.

Broncos (Alexander Johnson, Josey Jewell, Justin Strnad, Baron Browning, Jonas Griffith): The Broncos have plenty to offer at the linebacker position, particularly in the likes of Johnson and Jewell. Not only did Johnson lead the team in total tackles (124) and stops (58) last season, but he also managed to force two fumbles and collect a sack.

With Jewell claiming second in total tackles (112) and second in stops (42), the Broncos have formed a stout one-two punch within their linebacker corps.

That said, this linebacker position doesn’t have great depth, possessing three different young players (Strnad, Browning, Griffith) that have yet to record any snaps throughout a regular-season game.

Edge: When any team has Martinez as a part of their linebacker unit, they will probably have the edge over their counterparts 9/10 times. Nothing changes here as the Giants linebackers come in with a significant edge on Sunday afternoon.

Cornerbacks

Giants (James Bradberry, Adoree’ Jackson, Darnay Holmes, Rodarius Williams, Keion Crossen, Josh Jackson, Sam Beal): Simply put, the Giants cornerback unit is one of the deepest on this team and is filled with young playmakers.

Leading the pack is Bradberry, a first-time Pro Bowler last year who finished the season with 54 total tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, 14 pass breakups, and on 78 targets (a team-high), maintained a 56.4 reception percentage as well.

But outside of the elite presence of Bradberry, what makes this cornerback unit so special is the supporting cast with which they surrounded him. Beside his injury setbacks, Jackson makes for a stout second in command that provides a cutting edge with his sharp, step-for-step coverage downfield.

Though both are still relatively young, Holmes and rookie Williams have exceeded expectations since stepping into the league and providing this unit's energy.

Broncos (Kyle Fuller, Ronald Darby, Pat Surtain II, Bryce Callahan, Kary Vincent Jr.): What the Broncos don’t have in numbers for the cornerback position, they bring in quality. After signing Fuller and Darby over the offseason while drafting Surtain ninth overall this year, the Broncos reinforced this position with a lot of bright talent.

On 76 targets last year, Fuller managed to finish with a 55.3 reception percentage along with 65 combined tackles, an interception, and a sole forced fumble.

The Broncos also brought in Darby, a former key asset for a steadfast Washington Football Team defense last season to complement their new ace. On a team-high 92 targets, Darby notched a 54.3 reception percentage and led the team with 15 pass breakups.

Add in the likes of a dangerous Alabama rookie prospect in Surtain and a savvy threat in Callahan, the Broncos have a very underrated group of cornerbacks.

Edge: Denver has an up-and-coming group of corners. But the edge goes to the Giants here, and predominantly for two big reasons.

The Giants cornerback strength comes in numbers, which will prove quite effective against a Broncos wide receiver unit that isn’t that deep.

Moreover, Fuller, Darby, and Surtain are new acquisitions and will need time to get a better feel for the Broncos' defensive schemes and develop chemistry with their new teammates.

Safety

Giants (Jabril Peppers, Logan Ryan, Julian Love, Xavier McKinney): On the Giants' defense, there just might not be a more well-rounded unit than this group of safeties.

From Peppers’ energy and quickness off the line to Ryan’s disruptive style and aggressive anticipation to Love’s great sense of awareness and versatility to McKinney’s agile presence inside the slot, this group of safeties can come at any offense in a variety of ways and impose their strengths throughout the game.

Broncos (Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, P.J. Locke, Caden Sterns, Jamar Johnson): Simmons has been on the rise over the last three seasons and hasn’t slowed down one bit. The first-time Pro Bowler is an incredible tackler and reads opposing offensive systems exceptionally well.

Finishing the year with five interceptions, 96 total tackles, and a fumble recovery, Simmons also placed third in stops (28) and led the team in passes defended (9), making his presence felt more than ever in his young career.

Outside of Simmons, the Broncos have Jackson assist him with the safety duties but don’t have much depth to show for it. With Locke only playing in three games last season and rookies Johnson and Sterns both logging in quiet performances over the preseason, expect Simmons and Jackson to take on the bulk of the safety reps on Sunday.

Edge: Due to the Giants' safety unit being so complete, it’s difficult not to grant them the edge in this matchup. Expect them to pose all sorts of coverage problems downfield and limit Bridgewater’s mobility out of the pocket.

As strong as Simmons and Jackson are, both only accounted for a combined six pass breakups over 2020, with each posting a reception percentage that was well over 70. Despite the positive growth from the two, they still have plenty of room to improve in coverage.

Special Teams

Giants (Graham Gano [PK], Riley Dixon [P], Casey Kreiter [LS]): Gano was near perfect last year, missing only one field goal on 32 attempts and two extra points on 23 attempts per Pro Football Focus. With a 100% conversion rate between 20-29 yards, 30-39 yards, and 40-49 yards, Gano is as reliable as it gets.

Broncos (Brandon McManus [PK], Sam Martin [P], Jacob Bobenmoyer [LS]): McManus is known for his boot and for a good reason. The longest field he launched in 2020 was 58 yards out, tying Harrison Butker and Tyler Bass for third on the season.

That said, McManus has had his share of inconsistencies, missing six field-goal attempts last year (5 of which came from in between 50-59 yards) along with three extra points as well, per Pro Football Focus. When needed, though, McManus makes for a sure bet to lean on.

Edge: Because of Gano’s consistency, along with the fact that Dixon had the upper hand over Martin with more punts inside 20 yards (28), more punts downed by the kicking team (14), and a higher hang-time average to show for last season (4.36), the edge goes to the Giants.

Final Tally:

Giants – 7

Broncos – 4

Though the final result favors the Giants, the Broncos have four competitive edge advantages in critical positions (QB, TE, OL, Edge). With more offensive sway and stronger edge rushers to lead the charge on defense, the Broncos could very well snag a win on Sunday if the Giants aren’t careful.

However, the Giants have a lot more upside, depth, and positional strengths that can allow them to keep their weaknesses and shortcomings at bay.

This matchup will be tight, but look for the Giants to open up their season with a big win. The last time that was accomplished was in 2016.

