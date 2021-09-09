September 9, 2021
2021 SI Fan Nation NFL Team Publisher Predictions

Which teams are the Fan Nation publishers picking for postseason honors? And what's the feeling about the New York Giants following their big off-season spending spree?
The New York Giants might have their eye on having a winning season that includes capturing the NFC East and their first postseason playoff berth since 2016. However, as far as the SI Fan Nation Publishers are concerned, the Giants still have a long, long way to go before being deemed worthy of such consideration.

In a poll recently conducted among the publishers, the Buccaneers, Packers, Chiefs, and Bills are the heavily favored teams to make up the NFL's final four in this year's postseason tournament.

The Giants? Realistically no one was expecting Big Blue to be in the Final Four, and the voting reflected as much as no one picked the Giants to win the NFC East. 

But as far as projecting where the Giants fit in the overall picture, the voting was a bit all over the place, as the majority of the voters picked the Giants to finish third in the division (13 votes). In contrast, 11 voters had Big Blue finishing in the NFC East cellar.

Three voters were slightly more bullish on the Giants' chances of finishing in second place for the second season in a row with just one voter optimistic of the Giants' sneaking into the Wild Card race.  

Here is the final tally of how each division potentially stacks up from among the votes cast. Teams marked with an asterisk represent a unanimous ranking.

AFC EAST

  1. Buffalo
  2. New England
  3. Miami
  4. N.Y. Jets*

AFC NORTH

  1. Cleveland
  2. Baltimore
  3. Pittsburgh
  4. Cincinnati*

AFC SOUTH

  1. Tennessee
  2. Indianapolis
  3. Jacksonville
  4. Houston

AFC WEST

  1. Kansas City*
  2. L.A. Chargers
  3. Denver
  4. Las Vegas

NFC EAST

  1. Washington
  2. Dallas
  3. N.Y. Giants
  4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

  1. Green Bay*
  2. Minnesota
  3. Chicago
  4. Detroit*

NFC SOUTH

  1. Tampa Bay*
  2. New Orleans
  3. Atlanta
  4. Carolina

NFC WEST

  1. San Francisco
  2. L.A. Rams
  3. Seattle
  4. Arizona

