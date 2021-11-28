New York Giants Week 12: Why They'll Win, Why They Won't, and a Prediction

Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
New York Giants Week 12: Why the Giants Will Win, Why They Won't, and a Prediction

Can the New York Giants bounce back from an ugly Monday night loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
Author:

During his Giants career, Hall of Fame Giants defensive end Michael Strahan and the rest of the Giants defense routinely used to take the Philadelphia Eagles' lunch money during their annual season series.

The Eagles have dominated the Giants more recently, going 6-21 overall since Strahan's retirement after the 2007 season.

This Sunday, Strahan will be back in the building as his No. 92 jersey is finally retired. Will his presence be enough to rub off on a struggling Giants team that is coming off a 30-10 blowout loss to the Bucs on Monday night football, or will the Giants, who last year snapped an eight-game losing streak over the Eagles with a 27-17 win at MetLife Stadium, see their two-game win streak at home end?

Why The Giants Will Win

Head coach Joe Judge pulled the plug on offensive coordinator Jason Garrett and has yet to reveal who will be connected to quarterback Daniel Jones's radio on game day. Regardless of who it is--and all signs are pointing to Freddie Kitchens as the guy--don't expect the Giants offense to look like a brand new system.

But if the Giants can get the running game with Saquon Barkley and Devontae Booker going against an Eagles run defense that has allowed 116.5 yards per game and ranks two spots higher than the Giants' own run defense, maybe, just maybe, that will open things up for tight end Evan Engram and receiver Kenny Golladay to where neither will have to worry about being smothered in coverage.

And speaking of the receivers, let's hope that whoever is calling the plays can push a few more balls deeper down the field than the 7.0 yards per attempt the Giants are currently averaging.

Why The Giants Won't Win

In case you missed it, last week, the Eagles running game shredded the league's top-ranked run defense (Saints) to the tune of 242 net yards. That's not good news for a Giants team that allows opponents an average of 119.7 yards on the ground (23rd in the league).

This year, the Giants have faced some mobile quarterbacks, but none quite like Eagles signal-caller Jalen Hurts, whose 618 yards is second among quarterbacks behind Baltimore's Lamar Jackson. So not only might the Giants have to put a spy on Hurts, but they also have to remember the Eagles have a couple of pass-catchers in receiver DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert capable of beating single coverage.

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, who leads the Eagles with six sacks and 11 quarterback hits, hasn't had a sack since Week 5 and has only posted two quarterback hits since Week 5 as well.

The Giants offensive line allowed quarterback Daniel Jones to be pressured last week on over 50 percent of his dropbacks, so unless the coaching staff can develop a way to ensure the interior is reinforced, it could be another long day for the Giants offense.

Prediction

I said last week that I wouldn't drink the Kool-Aid until further notice, and I'm sticking with that. I do, however, think this game will be a lot closer than some are predicting, but in the end, I think the Eagles have too much firepower that the banged-up Giants offense won't be able to keep up with. Eagles 27, Giants 19

