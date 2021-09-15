New York Giants Week 2 Final Injury Report

Tight end Evan Engram will miss his second straight game. That and more in the Giants' final injury report ahead of their Week 2 game against Washington.

Giants head coach Joe Judge had hoped that tight end Evan Engram, who's been nursing a calf strain, might be able to go in time for the team's Week 2 game against Washington.

However, after two straight days of not being able to practice (projections since the Giants didn't practice Monday and only held a walkthrough Tuesday and Wednesday), Engram will miss his second straight game.

The good news is that Engram had been moving around a little bit better in the past week and is thought to have a chance to play in the Giants' Week 3 game against Atlanta. Engram and the other injured Giants will benefit from an extra few days of rest thanks to the Thursday night schedule.

Speaking of the other injured players, offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (knee) and linebacker Cam Brown (hamstring) will also miss Thursday's game.

Lemieux has been trying to treat a partially torn patellar tendon in his knee. He started last week's game but had to come out after about 17 snaps and was replaced by newcomer Ben Bredeson. It's not known if the Giants plan to stick with Bredeson at left guard or do some offensive line shuffling.

Regardless, the injury to Lemieux isn't a good sign, as if playing is going to continue to aggravate his injury, it might make sense for the Giants to shut him down for a minimum of three weeks if the goal is to avoid surgery.

Brown's absence also hurts as the linebacker is one of the core special teams players. Brown's size and length as a gunner have given the Giants an advantage, so his absence is a big one.

Running back Saquon Barkley, projected all week as "limited" on the team's injury report, is listed as questionable. Still, the feeling is Barkley will play Thursday night despite the short work week. Barkley played in 29 snaps last week against the Broncos, which is about the same number of snaps it's thought he might get Thursday night.

Washington, who put quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick on IR with a hip ailment, is entering Thursday's game with no injuries to report as running back Antonio Gibson (shoulder) was a full participant Tuesday and Wednesday and was removed from the final injury report.

