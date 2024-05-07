This Giants Day 3 Draft Pick Lauded as a "Sleeper"
The New York Giants are embarking on a new era, facing their first season without the presence of star running back Saquon Barkley, now a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.
As part of their new strategy going forward, the Giants are believed to be planning a committee approach, which will be led by Devin Singletary and signed during free agency. However, among the growing committee of running backs, the Giants plan to audition for roles in the rotation, and one has generated a great deal of intrigue among analysts.
One player who has piqued much intrigue is Tyrone Tracy Jr., the team's fifth-round pick from Purdue. Despite his relatively short stint as a running back, Tracy's college performance and unique skill set have some even speculating that he could be the Giants' draft steal this year.
Doug Farrar, an analyst from 'Touchdown Wire,' is among those who foresee a promising future for Tracy in the Giants' lineup this season.
"With Saquon Barkley out of the picture, the Giants had a pre-draft running back rotation of Devin Singletary, 2023 fifth-round pick Eric Gray, and a bunch of 'meh' after that, which means that anyone coming in from the draft would have an opportunity beyond the preseason.
“Enter Purdue running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., who at 5′ 11⅛” and 209 pounds, totaled 714 yards, eight touchdowns, 46 forced missed tackles, 14 carries of 15 or more yards, and 36 first downs on just 114 carries. That puts Tracy with a yards-per-carry average of 6.3 — another arbiter of his big-play potential and ability to run with power.”
Farrar pointed out Tracy's receiving ability, his productivity in Iowa, and Purdue's offenses.
"Before he was a running back at Purdue, he was a receiver at Iowa, and he made big plays in that garbage fire of an offense,” Farrar said of Iowa. “Not bad for a guy who was there with the 166th overall pick in the fifth round.”
Barkley was a multi-level threat as a runner and receiver during his time with the Giants. The latter often created matchup nightmares against linebackers. In Tracy, the Giants apparently believe they have someone who can potentially replace some of that production a healthy Barkley was capable of generating—and maybe then some.
