Giants Add Minnesota Safety Tyler Nubin in Second Round
The New York Giants, in need of defensive backfield depth at safety following the loss of Xavier McKinney in free agency, added Minnesota defensive back Tyler Nubin with the 47th pick of the 2024 draft.
Nubin isn't just fresh depth. He's a ball-hawking safety with solid instincts and a nose for finding the football. He comes from a line of impressive safeties developed under head coach P.J. Fleck's watch. This line includes Antoine Winfield Jr (Tampa Bay) and Jordan Howden (New Orleans), both of whom have developed into quality NFL starters.
Like McKinney, the 6-2, 205-pound Nubin can play both safety positions, though he's probably better suited for free safety. His versatility is appealing, but his instincts and nose for the ball are even more appealing. Nubin recorded 13 career interceptions and 11 pass breakups during his Golden Gophers career.
The Skinny (stats/accolades)
Nubin is a legitimate ballhawk who has been a top-10 finisher in interceptions. In 2021, he ranked eighth in the Big Ten, fifth in 2022, and fourth in 2023. In 2023, his five interceptions also ranked fourth in college football.
Retired Alabama coach Nick Saban labeled Nubin as the “best safety in the draft.”
In 2023, Nubin was named Sporting News First Team All-American, AP Second Team All-American, FWAA Second Team All-American, Walter Camp Second Team All-American, All-Big Ten First Team, AP First Team All-Big Ten, and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week (2x).
Nubin is great size and length for the position. He will fight for the ball and does a good job of tracking it in flight. He is a solid tackler and has good route recognition. He lays the wood when tackling, though his technique needs some additional polishing. He has experience working single-high, two-high, box safety, and nickel.
Nubin is coming off off-season knee surgery but is expected to be ready to go with no limitations. He doesn't have elite recovery speed but takes smart angles to the ball carrier. He is better in zone coverage than in man, but isn't much of a blitzer.
(Read more on Tyler Nubin's draft profile.)
Summary
Nubin, compared to Justin Simmons by ESPN's Matt Miller, is one of those safeties where even though he doesn’t have elite athleticism, his instincts will help him overcome that. Schematically, Nubin is an ideal fit for Shane Bowen’s new defensive scheme that utilizes both single-high and two-high safety looks frequently and will drop safeties into underneath coverage.
Pat's Take
The Giants added veteran Jalen Mills at safety, but from the start, it was always doubtful that he'd be a long-term solution. They also have Dane Belton to compete for the role, but a big question mark with Belton is his durability.
Nubin has the makings to be the longer-term solution. It also should be noted that for as good as McKinney was for the Giants, his lack of turnovers was something that the Giants likely always hoped would start to come. They probably won't have to worry about that with Nubin, who showed himself to be much more of a ball hawk in college, where he showed instincts and range.
In short, the Giants needed more playmakers on defense. Nubin has shown himself to be a playmaker.
- Follow and like us on Facebook.
- Submit your questions for our mailbag.
- Follow Patricia Traina on Instagram.
- Check out the Giants Country YouTube Channel.
- Subscribe and like the LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel