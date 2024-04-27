What Giants' Second-round Pick Tyler Nubin Adds to Defense
The New York Giants needed depth at safety after declining to make a competitive offer to Xavier McKinney during last month's free agency period. In the second round of the 2024 NFL draft, the Giants addressed the void left by McKinney's departure with a similar playmaking safety from Minnesota, Tyler Nubin.
Nubin cemented himself as a legend for the Golden Gophers in that his 13 career interceptions are the most in school history. In addition, he batted away 24 passes, tying him for eighth all-time in Gophers history.
Nubin's final three seasons at Minnesota made him a Big Ten star. In 2023, he earned Second-Team All-American selections from the Associated Press, Walter Camp Foundation, and the FWAA, as well as a first-team nod from the Sporting News, after racking up 53 tackles, a sack, and a career-high five interceptions. He was the first Golden Gopher to receive All-American honors since 2019.
According to PFF, Nubin posted a 90.1 coverage grade in 2023, the best among all FBS safeties last season.
Standing at 6'1" and 200 pounds, Nubin possesses the ideal frame for an NFL strong safety. His size allows him to mix it up in the box without giving up length. He can be a force as another tackler.
Over his final three seasons, he collected 160 tackles. Nubin isn't just a bruiser, though. He has surprising speed and size. This explosiveness translates in run defense when he closes on ball carriers quickly or fills run gaps before they can develop.
While he's not a burner, his speed is sufficient to work in coverage. He can battle tight ends in the intermediate areas on routes, carry vertical and crossing routes, and cover running backs out of the backfield.
Nubin's physicality is more than just cosmetic; he plays a physical brand of football. He delivers good hits and takes ball carriers off their feet when he makes contact. This physicality is also evident in his ability to contest passes at the catch point. His long arms and leaping ability make him a threat to swat down throws or come up with interceptions.
Nubin's combination of size, speed, and physicality makes him a versatile defender who can excel in multiple roles within an NFL secondary. That versatility will be necessary in an NFL that is predicated on playing a lot of nickel and dime packages defensively.
Nubin's ability to exist in many roles will allow him to get on the field early. In this new Giants defense, that will likely be predicated on proper alignment, players knowing their assignment and executing.
Nubin will likely be asked to work at the third level in a two-high system, but he will also operate in the box. His football IQ should help him acclimate quickly to the rigors of the NFL.
He can diagnose plays quickly, which makes him seem to be playing faster than he truly is. That IQ breeds anticipation, which is probably why he has 13 interceptions in his career. He should be able to mesh well with the defensive backs on the Giants roster and fill whatever need they have, but the intermediate area would definitely suit him best.
Nubin should immediately impact this team's defense and possibly special teams as well. He is high-energy and intelligent, and that is exactly what the team needs in all areas.
- Follow and like us on Facebook.
- Submit your questions for our mailbag.
- Follow Patricia Traina on Instagram.
- Check out the Giants Country YouTube Channel.
- Subscribe and like the LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel