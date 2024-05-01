Giants Safety Tyler Nubin Makes Promise to Giants Fans
The last thing the New York Giants fan base wants to see is another picture of any of its players onboard any type of boat.
So when a recent picture surfaced of safety Tyler Nubin onboard a yacht in Miami celebrating his selection in the 2024 NFL draft, let's just say there were probably a few more groans from the fan base who laid eyes on the picture.
That's because, in 2016, Giants wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr, Roger Lewis, Sterling Shepard, and Victor Cruz were among those who jetted off to Florida just after the Giants' regular season ended to unwind before having to prepare for the team's first postseason appearance since 2011.
Unfortunately for the players, the picture went viral, and they received heavy criticism for jetting off before a playoff game, even though they had done so on their time off.
The optics reminded many of 2007, when Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and tight end Jason Witten spent the bye week during the 2007 playoffs in Cabo. They returned the next week and were booted from the playoffs by the Giants, who went on to win the Super Bowl that year.
It also didn't help that the viral boat picture became a major distraction in the locker room before the team's Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers, a losing effort in which the receivers had a game to forget.
Nubin's situation is very different in that there are no playoffs to worry about or games upcoming. The former Minnesota Golden Gopher will attend next weekend's rookie minicamp, along with the rest of the draft class, undrafted free agents, and veteran tryouts set to attend.
Still, Nubin, who seems to have already taken a shine to the Giants fan base through social media interactions, made a promise that should quell any concerns about another boat picture potentially sinking the Giants upcoming season before it even has a chance to get started.
Nubin's versatility and physicality will fit Shane Bowen's system perfectly. He had a school-record 13 interceptions at Minnesota, including five last season. He earned a spot in AP's First Team All-Big Ten for his play in 2023, where he had 53 tackles, five interceptions, four pass deflections, and one sack. The loss of McKinney in free agency hurt, but it's widely expected that Nubin should be able to step in right away to fill the need for safety.
- Follow and like us on Facebook.
- Submit your questions for our mailbag.
- Follow Patricia Traina on Instagram.
- Check out the Giants Country YouTube Channel.
- Subscribe and like the LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel