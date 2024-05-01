Giants Sign UDFA OL Kameren Stewart from Bowling Green
The New York Giants continued adding undrafted free-agent prospects to their room by signing Bowling Green offensive lineman Kameren Stewart to their 90-man roster.
The six-foot-six, 290 pound Stewart has been primarily a left tackle during college, starting 22 games there for the Falcons. Before playing for Bowling Green, Stewart was with Coastal Carolina from 2020-21, being a part of an offensive line that was a finalist for the Joe Moore award, given to the nation's top unit.
Last season, Stewart started all 13 of BGSU's games, with 719 of his snaps coming at left tackle. He also saw time on 53 special teams plays for 772 total snaps on the year. The year prior, he appeared in 12 of the team's 13 games, with nine starts at left tackle. He also saw snaps at tight tackle, those snaps coming in the season opener at the Rose Bowl against UCLA.
Stewart will compete for the Giants' swing tackle position
