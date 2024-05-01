Giants Country

Giants Sign UDFA OL Kameren Stewart from Bowling Green

The Giants add another offensive tackle prospect to compete for a roster spot.

Andrew Parsaud

Dec 17, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet before the
Dec 17, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet before the / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Giants continued adding undrafted free-agent prospects to their room by signing Bowling Green offensive lineman Kameren Stewart to their 90-man roster.

The six-foot-six, 290 pound Stewart has been primarily a left tackle during college, starting 22 games there for the Falcons. Before playing for Bowling Green, Stewart was with Coastal Carolina from 2020-21, being a part of an offensive line that was a finalist for the Joe Moore award, given to the nation's top unit.

Last season, Stewart started all 13 of BGSU's games, with 719 of his snaps coming at left tackle. He also saw time on 53 special teams plays for 772 total snaps on the year. The year prior, he appeared in 12 of the team's 13 games, with nine starts at left tackle. He also saw snaps at tight tackle, those snaps coming in the season opener at the Rose Bowl against UCLA.

Stewart will compete for the Giants' swing tackle position

Published
Andrew Parsaud

ANDREW PARSAUD

Andrew Parsaud is currently attending Penn State, where he is studying digital journalism and media. He is an avid follower of the major New York sports teams. 