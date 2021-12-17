Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Giants Sign Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith to Practice Squad
Giants Sign Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith to Practice Squad

Giants add some reinforcements to their practice squad.
Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Giants add some reinforcements to their practice squad.

The Giants added former Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith to their practice squad Friday.

Smith, 6'2" and 235 pounds, was a second-round draft choice by Dallas in 2016, No. 34 overall out of Notre Dame. He missed his rookie season while recovering from a knee injury suffered in the Fiesta Bowl for Notre Dame against Ohio State. 

Smith returned to the gridiron in 2017 and went on to play in 68 regular-season games with 56 starts and started two postseason games for the Cowboys until he was released in a salary-cap-related move on October 6. The Packers then signed Smith, who kept him on the roster for two games before cutting him on November 2.

Smith has recorded 579 tackles (397 solos), 9.0 sacks, two interceptions, and six fumble recoveries. He made the Pro Bowl in 2019 after recording what was for him at the time, career highs in tackles (83) and sacks (2.5).

The Giants also activated defensive tackle David Moa from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement. Moa played seven snaps on defense and one on special teams in his NFL debut vs. Carolina on October 24, his only appearance of the season thus far. 

Moa gives the Giants added reinforcement with Leonard Williams (triceps) and Austin Johnson (foot) questionable for Sunday.

