Leonard Williams Elbow Injury Reportedly Feared to Be Significant

The Giants are bracing for the possibility that defensive lineman Leonard Williams may have to miss time after suffering an elbow injury in the Giants' 37-21 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday.

Williams was injured in the second quarter and went back to the locker room for further evaluation. He emerged in the second half with a brace on his right arm, but after initially being characterized as questionable to return, the Giants ruled Williams out.

The NFL Network is now reporting that Williams' injury is "feared to be significant" and that he could miss some time.

It's unclear when specifically Williams, who is in the first year of a three-year, $63 million contract, was injured, but his loss would be a significant blow to the Giants defense.

Although Williams hasn't come close to replicating his 11.5-sack performance from last season, he still leads the Giants in total quarterback pressures (40) and is second in sacks (5.5), behind rookie Azeez Ojulari (7.5).

Head coach Joe Judge didn't have an update on Williams when he spoke to the media earlier on Monday before the team boarded a flight home from Los Angeles.

It was revealed that Williams's test images were sent back with Vice President of Medical Services Ronnie Barnes, who left Los Angeles last night with quarterback Daniel Jones so that the tam's doctors could take a look at Williams's elbow.

With four games remaining in the year, it will be interesting to see if the Giants decide to shut down Williams if his injury is indeed as significant as reported.

