Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Joe Judge Reveals Why Giants Have a Solid Foundation in Place

From the outside looking in, the Giants are a mess. But head coach Joe Judge disagrees, and he explained why in detail he views the team as heading in the right direction.
Author:

Giants head coach Joe Judge knows that the football program he's running has to produce results.

But Judge, who is finishing up his second season as an NFL head coach, doubled down on his postgame response after the Giants' 37-21 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers about building a solid foundation, his responses.

In a lengthy answer to a question requesting that he elaborate on what he sees that gives him confidence things are headed in the right direction, Judge delivered a six-minute monologue touching on several topics behind his initial answer.

"Some of the things that we look at which are some of the hardest things to do when you take over a program can't be seen," Judge said.

"One of the things I found out, being in a different place for the first time in a while, (from) (defensive coordinator) Pat Graham and (quarterbacks coach) Jerry Schuplinski after coming from that experience (Miami) was you're not gonna believe how tough it is to teach people how to practice."

As far as Judge is concerned, there's a right way to practice, which the Giants had to learn.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Giants Head Coach, Joe Judge answers questions from members of the media, before practice, in East Rutherford.
Play
News

Joe Judge Reveals Why Giants Have a Solid Foundation in Place

From the outside looking in, the Giants are a mess. But head coach Joe Judge disagrees, and he explained why in detail he views the team as heading in the right direction.

1 minute ago
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) is defended by Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Tevaughn Campbell (20) and safety Nasir Adderley (24) in the second half at SoFi Stadium.
Play
Game Day

Giants 37-21 Loss to Chargers: By the Numbers

Stephen Lebitsch digs into the New York Giants-Los Angeles Chargers to uncover trends, anomalies and more.

2 hours ago
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) is brought down against the New York Giants defense during the second half at SoFi Stadium.
Play
Game Day

New York Giants Week 14 Report Card: Not Nearly Good Enough

Coach Gene Clemmons hands out this week's grades after the Giants' 37-21 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

3 hours ago

"I can think of examples last year, and then this year with a lot of new players in the way, you know, some of the things went through training camp, but getting guys on the right page of how to come out and practice and prepare," he said.

"That goes through how you meet throughout the day, how you prepare your body, but then when you go on the field, how to practice the right tempo, the right intensity, the right execution and detail. And that's something that took some time, a lot longer than I thought, to be honest with you. It's not as simple as saying, 'This is how the drill goes;' it's how to practice as a whole."

These baby steps have Judge encouraged that his plan is working.

"You know, it's not as simple. It's not fantasy football. You don't come on in, you don't go ahead and, and select a couple players in a draft and sign someone a free agency and say, every problem solved. You gotta come in and put all the pieces in place over time," he said.

"There are a lot of examples of teams that have come in and had quick success and then filtered out quickly. But there's better examples of teams that have come in and collectively gone together and put the team together the right way over the course of a few seasons and had sustained success over time."

To hear Judge's entire response, check out the video above. 

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Giants Head Coach, Joe Judge answers questions from members of the media, before practice, in East Rutherford.
News

Joe Judge Reveals Why Giants Have a Solid Foundation in Place

1 minute ago
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) is defended by Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Tevaughn Campbell (20) and safety Nasir Adderley (24) in the second half at SoFi Stadium.
Game Day

Giants 37-21 Loss to Chargers: By the Numbers

2 hours ago
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) is brought down against the New York Giants defense during the second half at SoFi Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 14 Report Card: Not Nearly Good Enough

3 hours ago
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones warms up before the Giants face the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in East Rutherford.
News

Giants QB Daniel Jones to Have Neck Re-examined

4 hours ago
New York Giants head coach Joe Judge on the field for warm ups at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Game Day

Joe Judge Insists Giants are Building a Foundation

14 hours ago
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) is defended by Los Angeles Chargers inside linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium.
Game Day

Giants Fall to Chargers, 37-21: Instant Reaction

17 hours ago
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball under pressure from New York Giants line backer Quincy Roche (95) in the first half at SoFi Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants Embarrassed By Chargers 37-21

17 hours ago
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of the Los Angeles Chargers logo at the 50-yard line and Oculus video board at SoFi Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants - Los Angeles Chargers Gameday Inactive List

22 hours ago