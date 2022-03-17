Skip to main content
Ricky Seals-Jones
Team(s)
New York Giants

Giants Sign Tight End Ricky Seals-Jones

The Giants have begun rebuilding their tight end position with the addition of five-year veteran Ricky Seals-Jones, who has a prior connection to offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

The Giants began rebuilding their tight end position by adding veteran Ricky Seals-Jones to their roster.

Seals-Jones, 6-foot-5 and 243 pounds, signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2017. After two seasons with the Cardinals, he made stops with the Browns, Chiefs (where he was with current Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka), and Commanders.

In 54 games (15 starts), Seals-Jones has 90 receptions for 1,044 yards and ten touchdowns. Last year with the Commanders, he posted 30 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns for the Commanders last season, playing on a one-year deal worth $990,000.

Here's what Tom Rudawsky wrote about Seals-Jones in his free-agency preview article at the end of February, in which he identified the big tight end as a good fit for the Giants:

Seals-Jones did a nice job for Washington this season filling in for Logan Thomas as their primary receiving option when Thomas was out due to injury. 

Seals-Jones caught 19 passes in October when he was “the guy” at the tight end position. Seals-Jonesturns 27 one day before free agency starts and still represents a young pair of legs that could fill a short-term need for the Giants.

He also possesses familiarity with new Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka, having spent the 2020 season in Kansas City with him. Kafka’s opinion of Seals-Jones will surely play a huge role in whether or not the Giants even pursue him. Still, he represents an option at the position due to his age and ability to contribute in the passing game.

Timm Hamm of Washington Football Maven said of Seals-Jones that the 26-year-old tight end was "the perfect depth player at a position the Commanders desperately need to get better at."

