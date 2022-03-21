Skip to main content
Giants Sign Veteran Running Back Matt Breida

The Giants add some veteran presence and speed to their offensive backfield.

The New York Giants are signing veteran running back Matt Breida, a source confirmed. (ESPN's Jeremy Fowler was first with the report.)  

Breida originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Southern in 2017. The 5-foot-10, 195-pounder played with the 49ers from 2017-to 2019. Despite getting a second-round tender from the 49ers in 2020, Breida was traded about a week after signing the tender to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round pick.

Breida was most recently with the Bills, for whom he appeared in nine games. He ran 26 times for 125 yards and one touchdown. He also caught seven out of nine pass targets for 72 yards and two touchdowns for Buffalo, and he contributed two special teams tackles, including one solo.

Breida has some modest success as a pass protector as well. Per Pro Football Focus, he's allowed just nine pressures in 80 career pass-blocking snaps (two sacks). He has forced 56 missed tackles as a runner and has averaged 2.54 yards per carry after contact.

The Giants now have two former Bills running backs on their roster behind projected starter Saquon Barkley, Breida, and Antonio Williams, the latter whom they signed to a reserve/futures contract earlier this year.

