Giants Sign RB Antonio Williams to Reserve/Futures Contract

New general Manager Joe Schoen begins adding roster depth by plucking a player from his old stomping grounds.

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen's first free-agent signing has been revealed.

Running back Antonio Williams, who has been on the Buffalo Bills practice squad since 2020, confirmed via his official Twitter account that he has signed with the Giants.

The Bills initially signed Williams, 5-11 and 215 pounds as an undrafted free agent on May 8, 2020. He was then waived by the Bills on August 5 but re-signed on August 30, 2020, but did not make the final roster cuts and instead landed on the team's practice squad. 

Williams then was back and forth on the Bills practice squad in his rookie season, finally earning a place on the 53-man roster as a standard practice squad elevation for the team's Week 17 game against the Dolphins. Williams ran for 63 yards on 12 carries in that game and recorded two touchdowns, and caught one pass for 20 yards. 

Williams was also elevated for Buffalo's divisional playoff game against the Ravens but did not see any action. 

He signed a reserve/futures contract with the Bills on January 26, 2021, and was brought to camp last year, but again didn't make the 53-man roster and was back on the Bills practice squad.  

After transferring from Ohio State following two seasons, the 24-year-old Williams finished his college career at North Carolina where in 2018, his first season with the Tar Heels, Williams rushed for a career-best 504 yards on 91 carries and five touchdowns, and a career-best 131 receiving yards on 16 receptions. 

He capped his four-year college run with 1,144 yards on 202 carries (5.7 yards per carry) and 11 rushing touchdowns. He also had 23 receptions for 160 yards.

Williams can also play special teams. He had three kickoff returns during his college career for 45 yards. He also participated in all of the core special teams units.

Williams is a NASCAR enthusiast and an advisor to NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Joe Graf Jr.

