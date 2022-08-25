Giants Waive WR Bailey Gaither After He Fails His Physical
The New York Giants just can't catch a break regarding the injury bug.
New receiver Bailey Gaither, whose contract was awarded to the Giants off waivers from Baltimore on Wednesday, was not at Thursday's joint practice against the Jets. The Giants have since announced that Gaither failed his physical and was waived.
In other news, the Giants reached an injury settlement with receiver Robert Foster, who was placed on injured reserve last week with a hamstring strain and waived him off of injured reserve.
On Wednesday, the Giants also worked out defensive back Nasir Greer, who played his college ball at Wake Forest.
