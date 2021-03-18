New York Giants Agree to Terms with Quarterback Mike Glennon

Daniel Jones has a new backup in the well-traveled Mike Glennon, most recently with Jacksonville. Glennon represents an upgrade over Colt McCoy in one very important area.

The New York Giants have a new backup quarterback.

That would be Mike Glennon, a journeyman who began his career with the Bucs, who selected him out of North Carolina State in the third round of the 2013 draft. Glennon played three seasons for Tampa Bay before moving on to one-year stints with Chicago in 2017, Arizona in 2018, and the Raiders in 2019.

Last year, Glennon was with the Jaguars, for whom he started five games, all losses. Glennon finished the season on the Jaguars practice squad.

Glennon excelled at North Carolina State, for whom he played between 2008-12. After backing up future Seattle starter, Russell Wilson during the 2009-10 seasons, Glennon finished as the starter.

He completed 646 out of 1,069 pass attempts for 7,411 yards (6.9 average) and 63 touchdowns to 31 interceptions, a 132.3 passer rating.

The Skinny

As a pro, Glennon has appeared in 34 games with 27 starts, amassing a 6-21-0 record. He’s completed 599 out of 980 pass attempts (61.1) for 6,235 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions with a career rating of 83.5.

Originally a third-round draft pick by the Bus in the 2013 draft, the 31-year-old Glennon stands 6’7” and weighs 225 pounds.

Scouting Report

Although Colt McCoy proved to be a solid backup for the Giants, the main thing he lacked—arm strength—is one of the things Glennon brings to the table.

Glennon can make the deep throws with ease, has solid mechanics and his height (6’7”) is also an asset as it allows for him to see above the fray upfront. He also is widely regarded as a savvy football player who is a quick study.

Glennon is more of a traditional pocket passer, but he has enough mobility to get himself out of trouble should the pocket collapse. He has a quick setup and release and plays with a calmness about him as he goes through his progressions.

He’s said to have very good mental processing and can decipher complex defenses and disguises, but sometimes he can be indecisive with where to go with eh ball, leading to the turnovers.

Despite his unsuccessful stint with the Jaguars last year in which he went 0-5, Glennon does represent an upgrade over Colt McCoy on arm strength alone, as explained in the next section.

Here's what Jaguars Report publisher Will Shipley had too say about Glennon.

Mike Glennon was brought in by Jacksonville for two reasons last offseason: his veteran experience and his familiarity with Jay Gruden's scheme, which wasn't overly different from the Jon Gruden offense Glennon was in the year before. The Jaguars were always going to enter 2020 with Gardner Minshew as the starter, but head coach Doug Marrone badly wanted a veteran waiting in the wings just in case. And that "just in case" took place a few weeks after the team's Week 8 bye. Following a thumb injury to Minshew and a four-interception performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers from rookie Jake Luton, Glennon was given the nod as Jacksonville's starter for five the last six games. Glennon was likely right up there with Minshew in terms of effectiveness. He wasn't good enough for a bad team to win with, but he did help them come close a few times. He still can rocket a pall deep downfield and his understanding of what the offense wants to do is clear. With that said, bad decision making and lack of any true mobility hinder him too much as a starter.

Where He Fits

Glennon replaces Colt McCoy, the Giants backup quarterback last year. Glennon isn’t much of a scrambler—he’s more of a statue in the pocket, so don’t expect him to make plays with his feet. But with the Giants intent on adding speed to their receiving corps, being able to hit those speedsters in stride is a big appeal to the Giants and a reason they decided to upgrade the backup position.

The Contract

No terms were initially announced, but it would be surprising if Glennon received more than a one-year deal.