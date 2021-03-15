New York Giants 2021 Free Agent Scorecard
Update History: March 15, 2021, 1:50 p.m. ET
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
- EDGE Kyler Fackrell
- RT Cameron Fleming
- QB Colt McCoy
- C Spencer Pulley
- S Nate Ebner
- RB Dion Lewis
- IDL Austin Johnson
- IDL Dalvin Tomlinson
- RB Alfred Morris
- EDGE Jabaal Sheard
- LS Casey Kreiter
- S Adrian Colbert
- RB Wayne Gallman
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
- LB Devante Downs
- WR C.J. Board
WHO'S COMING
- C/G Jonotthan Harrison, 1 yr, $1.2M ($300K gtd, $200K signing bonus) and $880K play incentives. | 2021 Cap Hit: $1.2M | STORY
WHO'S GOING
- WR Golden Tate, $6.147 million savings, $4.705 million dead money | STORY
- ILB David Mayo, $2.3 million savings, no dead money | STORY
- WR Cody Core, $2 million savings, no dead money | STORY
- OG Kevin Zeitler, $12 million savings $2.5 million dead money | STORY
WHO'S STAYING
- DE Leonard Williams, UFA (Franchise Tagged) | STORY
- CB Madre Harper, ERFA | $780,000
- OT Jackson Barton, ERFA | $850,000
- WR David Sills, ERFA | $660,000
- TE Levine Toilolo (Restructured) $1 million cut. Will make $1.6 million with $650K guaranteed in 2021. Cap Savings: $1.35 million | STORY
