New York Giants 2021 Free Agent Scorecard

Check this page frequently for all the latest transactions and news during free agency.
Bookmark this page for all the latest on the New York Giants free agency activity. We'll have links to the various stories related to any transactions plus contract numbers, when available.  

Update History: March 15, 2021, 1:50 p.m. ET

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

  • EDGE Kyler Fackrell 
  • RT Cameron Fleming 
  • QB Colt McCoy 
  • C Spencer Pulley 
  • S Nate Ebner 
  • RB Dion Lewis 
  • IDL Austin Johnson 
  • IDL Dalvin Tomlinson 
  • RB Alfred Morris 
  • EDGE Jabaal Sheard 
  • LS Casey Kreiter 
  • S Adrian Colbert 
  • RB Wayne Gallman 

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

  • LB Devante Downs  
  • WR C.J. Board 

WHO'S COMING 

  • C/G Jonotthan Harrison, 1 yr, $1.2M ($300K gtd, $200K signing bonus) and $880K play incentives.  | 2021 Cap Hit: $1.2M | STORY

WHO'S GOING

  • WR Golden Tate, $6.147 million savings, $4.705 million dead money | STORY
  • ILB David Mayo, $2.3 million savings, no dead money | STORY 
  • WR Cody Core,  $2 million savings, no dead money | STORY
  • OG Kevin Zeitler, $12 million savings $2.5 million dead money | STORY

WHO'S STAYING

  • DE Leonard Williams, UFA (Franchise Tagged) | STORY
  • CB Madre Harper, ERFA | $780,000 
  • OT Jackson Barton, ERFA | $850,000 
  • WR David Sills, ERFA | $660,000
  • TE Levine Toilolo (Restructured) $1 million cut. Will make $1.6 million with $650K guaranteed in 2021. Cap Savings: $1.35 million | STORY

