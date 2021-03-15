New York Giants 2021 Free Agent Scorecard

Check this page frequently for all the latest transactions and news during free agency.

Bookmark this page for all the latest on the New York Giants free agency activity.

Update History: March 15, 2021, 1:50 p.m. ET

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

EDGE Kyler Fackrell

RT Cameron Fleming

QB Colt McCoy

C Spencer Pulley

S Nate Ebner

RB Dion Lewis

IDL Austin Johnson

IDL Dalvin Tomlinson

RB Alfred Morris

EDGE Jabaal Sheard

LS Casey Kreiter

S Adrian Colbert

RB Wayne Gallman

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

LB Devante Downs

WR C.J. Board

WHO'S COMING

C/G Jonotthan Harrison, 1 yr, $1.2M ($300K gtd, $200K signing bonus) and $880K play incentives. | 2021 Cap Hit: $1.2M | STORY

WHO'S GOING

WR Golden Tate , $6.147 million savings, $4.705 million dead money | STORY

, $6.147 million savings, $4.705 million dead money | ILB David Mayo, $2.3 million savings, no dead money | STORY

$2.3 million savings, no dead money | WR Cody Core, $2 million savings, no dead money | STORY

$2 million savings, no dead money | OG Kevin Zeitler, $12 million savings $2.5 million dead money | STORY

WHO'S STAYING

DE Leonard Williams, UFA (Franchise Tagged) | STORY

UFA (Franchise Tagged) | STORY CB Madre Harper, ERFA | $780,000

ERFA | $780,000 OT Jackson Barton, ERFA | $850,000

ERFA | $850,000 WR David Sills, ERFA | $660,000

ERFA | $660,000 TE Levine Toilolo (Restructured) $1 million cut. Will make $1.6 million with $650K guaranteed in 2021. Cap Savings: $1.35 million | STORY

