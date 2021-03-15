New York Giants Free Agency Tracker: Rumors and Reports

Follow along for everything you need to know about the Giants free agency activity, plus some select items on former Giants around the league and targets that were linked to the Giants.

March 15, 2021

Ladies and Gentlemen, start your tampering.

So far, on this first day of the legal negotiating window, all’s quiet on the Giants front, but on the former Giants front, things are off to a fast start.

Outside linebacker Markus Golden, who started his career with Arizona before signing as a free agent with the Giants in 2019 and then again in 2020 before being traded to Arizona last year for a sixth-round draft pick, has a two-year agreement in place to return to the Cardinals.

Golden's return would appear to cast some doubt about whether the team will seek to retain edge rusher Haason Reddick, who famously had five sacks last year against a young Giants offensive line trying to protect an immobile quarterback.

Reddick has been mentioned as a possible Giants target for the defense.

And speaking of edge rushers, the big winner of the day, at least so far, is former Giants edge rusher Romeo Okwara, whom the Giants cut coming out of 2018 training camp.

Okwara found new life with the Detroit Lions, for whom he has posted 19.0 sacks in three seasons, including a career-high ten last year.

Okwara agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth $39 million with the Lions—not bad for an undrafted free agent.

And in case you missed it, earlier today, guard Kevin Zeitler, whom the Giants cut last week, signed a new three-year deal with the Ravens worth a reported $22.5 million with $16 million guarantees. Zeitler's new deal also includes an $8.925 million signing bonus and his 2021 base salary is $1.075 million.

