September 25, 2021
New York Giants Roster Moves: Giants C.J. Board, Elevate Offensive Line Help

The Giants put the finishing touches on their Week 3 roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.
5The Giants signed wide receiver C.J. Board from their practice squad to their 3-man roster. Board, the team's leading kickoff returner, is expected to continue in that role for the time being.

Board played six snaps on offense against both Denver and the Washington Football Team, and 28 total special teams snaps over the first two weeks of the season. This year, he has all three of the Giants' kickoff returns and is averaging 26.7 yards with a long runback of 38 yards.  

New York also elevated interior offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison, whom they had signed to the practice squad earlier this week, to the gameday roster and placed second-year linebacker Cam Brown (hamstring) on injured reserve.

Harrison was with the Giants in the summer. He spent the early part of training camp on the PUP list with a hamstring issue but returned about mid-August. However, Harrison, whom the team signed as a free agent on February 24, was released in the cutdown to 53 players on August 31.

Since their last game on September 16, the Giants lost two interior offensive linemen, Nick Gates and Shane Lemieux, to season-ending injuries. The Giants had added center Matt Skura from their practice squad to the 53-man roster before their Week 2 game against the Washington Football Team and have since added offensive linemen Cole Banwart and Foster Sarell to their practice squad.

Brown, who has been a part of the Giants' core special teams unit, was injured in the Giants' regular-season opener against Denver. He will miss a minimum of three games before being eligible to return from injured reserve.

