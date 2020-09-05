SI.com
New York Giants Roster Transaction Tracker

Patricia Traina

We've come to the day where over 800 players who have been part of an NFL training camp this summer will soon get word that they have not made the initial 53-man roster. 

Let's face it; it's not a fun day for these young men who have busted their humps in hot, humid conditions and during a global pandemic no less. But it's part of the NFL, and by 4:00 PM today, all the roster transactions will be known.

Be sure to keep checking back on this page as we'll update any reported cuts. In addition to the cuts themselves, we'll also have commentary, any salary cap ramifications, and other analysis as applicable.

Keep in mind that just because a player is reported to have been cut doesn't make it final. In other words, a player might have initially been told he was cut but could end up being traded instead. Thus these roster moves are reported and won't be final until 4:00 today.

NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 5, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with running back and former MVP Adrian Peterson's release by the Washington Football Team.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Biggest Remaining Questions As Camp Ends

What questions are left for the Giants in the twilight of training camp?

Mike Addvensky

New York Giants Initial 53-man Roster Projection

It’s decision time for head coach Joe Judge, general manager Dave Gettleman and the rest of the Giants personnel decision-makers.

Patricia Traina

Giants Place David Sills V on IR

The promising young receiver's chance to make the 53-man roster is over as the Giants use the roster opening to sign defensive back Logan Ryan.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 4, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Giants co-owner and COO John Mara support of players who choose to kneel during the National Anthem.

Jackson Thompson

LockedOn Giants: Breaking Camp

Training camp is over. So now what?

Patricia Traina

Big Picture Things We Learned About the Giants This Summer

There was a lot to like about the Giants first training camp under head coach Joe Judge. Whether it translates into success remains to be seen, but no one can say that Judge and his coaching staff skimped on the details.

Patricia Traina

John Mara Not Optimistic Fans Can Attend Giants Games In 2020

Giants COO John Mara isn't optimistic about having fans in the stands this year.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Top 7 Most Critical Players of 2020: S Jabrill Peppers

Our series of the Giants' Top 7 most critical players for the 2020 season continues with safety Jabrill Peppers, a player projected to hold multiple responsibilities for the Giants defense in 2020.

Jackson Thompson

As the NFL Regular Season Gears Up, Giants Remain Confident in COVID-19 Protocols

Thus far, the NFL has done a good job of keeping the number of positive COVID-19 cases down. Can the league continue to do so now that teams will soon be mixing company with other teams and game officials?

Jackson Thompson