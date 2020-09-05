New York Giants Roster Transaction Tracker

We've come to the day where over 800 players who have been part of an NFL training camp this summer will soon get word that they have not made the initial 53-man roster.

Let's face it; it's not a fun day for these young men who have busted their humps in hot, humid conditions and during a global pandemic no less. But it's part of the NFL, and by 4:00 PM today, all the roster transactions will be known.

Be sure to keep checking back on this page as we'll update any reported cuts. In addition to the cuts themselves, we'll also have commentary, any salary cap ramifications, and other analysis as applicable.

Keep in mind that just because a player is reported to have been cut doesn't make it final. In other words, a player might have initially been told he was cut but could end up being traded instead. Thus these roster moves are reported and won't be final until 4:00 today.

