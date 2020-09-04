SI.com
Giants Place David Sills V on IR

Patricia Traina

The New York Giants placed receiver David Sills V on injured reserve with a fractured right foot, the team announced Friday.

Sills had a strong summer in his quest to make the 53-man roster. The Giants have a bit of a logjam at the bottom of the depth chart at receiver, where the 6'3" Sills had been competing for a spot with Alex Bachman, Binjimen Victor, Austin Mack, and Derrick Dillon.

Sills is a converted quarterback who played receiver two seasons at West Virginia. He racked up 125 receptions for 1,966 yards and 33 touchdowns for the Mountaineers but went undrafted.

He initially signed with the Bills but didn't make their roster. Sills signed with the Giants practice squad last year and had shown signs of being a vertical threat with size among the Giants receivers competing for a roster spot.

With Sills' season being over, the Giants could look toward Victor, one of the three undrafted free agents they signed this year from that historically deep draft class, to add size to the receiver unit. Victor, out of Ohio State, is listed at 6'4" and 199 pounds. 

Like Sills, Victor had a strong camp and likely would have been a candidate for the team's practice squad.

Sills' roster spot was filled by veteran defensive back Logan Ryan, whose signing became official Friday after completing his COVID-19 entry screening.  

