New York Giants Waive Two Players Injured

Promising tight end Rysen John and defensive back Quincy Wilson both suffered ankle injuries in Sunday's preseason loss to the Browns.

The Giants have placed tight end Rysen John and defensive back Quincy Wilson on season-ending injured reserve. Both have ankle injuries suffered in last week's preseason game against the Cleveland Browns.

The Athletic was first with the report.

John, 6'7" and 220 pounds, signed with the Giants last year as an undrafted free agent from Simon Fraser University located in British Colombia, Canada.

John led the GNAC in receiving yards (861), receiving touchdowns (10), and total receptions (53) during one of his seasons at Simon Fraser, and as a senior, he was selected to play in the 2020 Hula Bowl.

Selected in the third round of the Canadian Football League's 2020 draft, John decided to try his luck with the NFL. He signed with the Giants last year and had been working on converting to tight end.

However, his summer ended with an injury, and he landed on the Giants' injured reserve list on September 3. He was waived with an injury settlement three days later and was signed to the team's practice squad on October 27, 2020.

This summer, John finished the preseason with six receptions for 72 yards, second on the team behind David Sills V.

Wilson, 6’2” and 193 pounds, played his college ball at Florida, wherein three seasons, he finished with 81 tackles (4.5 for a loss), one sack, three interceptions, and 14 pass breakups. He was originally a second-round pick by the Colts in 2017 and the eighth cornerback selected in the draft that year.

After a disappointing showing for the Colts, Wilson was traded to the Jets in April 2020. He played three games for the Jets before being waived on November 6, 2020, and was signed to the Giants' practice squad on November 17, 2020.

The Giants must make three more roster moves by 4 p.m. Tuesday to reach the league roster limit of 80 players.

