Big Blue Breakdown Live: Pondering the New York Giants' Draft Strategy
The New York Giants have made it clear that they must address their quarterback situation, but general manager Joe Schoen isn't committing to a specific plan for doing so.
What should the team do if the two high-profile quarterbacks are off the board by the third pick? How does the depth of the NFL Draft fit the franchise's other needs on the roster, and could this come into play as they prioritize their picks?
The team has a combined seven coaches working this week's Shrine and Senior Bowls, although this week's special guest, Emory Hunt of CBS SportsHQ and the Football Gameplan, said their scouts have been very noticeable at all of the collegiate all-star events leading into these two headline games.
Hunt and Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino discuss how they think the first two picks will come off the board and who they would take with the third overall selection.
They also delve into how the Giants may solve part of their quarterback quandary and how the depth of this draft should provide them with upgrades at their most needed positions.