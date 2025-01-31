Giants Country

Big Blue Breakdown Live: Pondering the New York Giants' Draft Strategy

What should the team do if the two high-profile quarterbacks are off the board by the third pick?

Paul Dottino

East Rutherford, NJ -- July 24, 2024 -- Owner John Mara and general manager Joe Schoen during the first day of training camp for the 2024 New York Giants.
East Rutherford, NJ -- July 24, 2024 -- Owner John Mara and general manager Joe Schoen during the first day of training camp for the 2024 New York Giants. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
The New York Giants have made it clear that they must address their quarterback situation, but general manager Joe Schoen isn't committing to a specific plan for doing so.

What should the team do if the two high-profile quarterbacks are off the board by the third pick? How does the depth of the NFL Draft fit the franchise's other needs on the roster, and could this come into play as they prioritize their picks?

The team has a combined seven coaches working this week's Shrine and Senior Bowls, although this week's special guest, Emory Hunt of CBS SportsHQ and the Football Gameplan, said their scouts have been very noticeable at all of the collegiate all-star events leading into these two headline games.

Hunt and Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino discuss how they think the first two picks will come off the board and who they would take with the third overall selection. 

They also delve into how the Giants may solve part of their quarterback quandary and how the depth of this draft should provide them with upgrades at their most needed positions.

Paul Dottino is an Emmy-award-winning broadcaster who has been a host/reporter on the New York Giants broadcast team since 2009. He has worked on the New York Giants beat for several electronic and print media outlets since 1983, with various roles at NFL Network, WFAN-AM, ESPN New York, WOR-AM, WNEW-AM, and The (N.J.) Record. During that time, he also has been a radio play-by-play voice for New York Giants preseason games and a TV play-by-play voice for Division I college football/basketball/baseball games carried by many national and regional cable outlets, including CBS Sports Network, FS1, YES, MSG, ESPN+, and SNY.

