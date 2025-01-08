Breaking Down Giants' Decision to Retain Schoen, Daboll (Big Blue Breakdown Live)
The New York Giants labored through a team-record 10-game losing streak en route to a 3-14 record that will leave them with the third overall selection in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Team president John Mara let everyone know less than 24 hours after the season was over that general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are still the right men to make that pick and their process remains the best way to climb out of this hole.
Mara insisted that patience was the way to go, at least until this time next year. He also identified the three most important priorities required for the offseason: acquiring a quality quarterback (veteran or rookie), improving the defense, and adding depth to the offensive line.
How did New York Giants ownership arrive at the decision to stay in the same direction with their leadership despite a 3-14 season? What are the team's priorities as they attempt to turn around their fortunes? And what was the reaction to this move in the locker room?
Join host Paul Dottino as he breaks down the New York Giants' big decision, the final locker room session of 2024, and much more.