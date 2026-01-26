Where Giants QB Jaxson Dart Landed in New Rookie QB Ranking

Although 2025 was a disappointment for the New York Giants , they head into 2026 with their franchise quarterback for years to come in Jaxson Dart.

After taking over for the Giants in Week 4, Dart immediately made a name for himself, showcasing a flashy playstyle that captivated fans. Overall for the year, he completed 63.7% of his passes for 2.272 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions.

While the wins came sparingly, Dart grew throughout the year and earned recognition from many across the league.

In a recent re-rank of the quarterbacks from the 2025 draft class, Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus listed Dart as the second-best quarterback in the 2025 draft class, behind Cam Ward.

“Dart's rookie season was more of a roller coaster than the common statistics will lead you to believe, but he was still very impactful and should give Giants fans a lot of excitement for the future,” Sikkema wrote.

“He recorded 16 big-time throws for a 4.7% big-time throw rate, but he also recorded 14 turnover-worthy plays with a 3.4% turnover-worthy play percentage.”

While it wasn’t a perfect campaign, Dart showed potential that new head coach John Harbaugh will now look to develop.

Dart turned into a viable dual threat

The emergence of Dart as a dual-threat option was a bonus for the Giants' offense. Dart rushed for 487 yards and 9 touchdowns. But more importantly, Dart, when he threw the football, did a good job of not putting the pigskin in harm’s way.

Ward showcased his passing ability during his rookie year with the Titans, throwing for 3,169 yards; however, he struggled to protect the football. He fumbled 11 times and lost 7 of them, while also tossing 7 interceptions.

Dart’s success on the ground was undeniable, but the lack of an overall plan on exactly how to use Dart’s legs in the offense was something that could have been avoided, and if addressed this offseason, could help him make a big jump in year 2.

After Dart suffered a concussion in Week 10 against the Bears, he was forced to miss two games while in concussion protocol. This injury led to a report that the Giants brass were urging Dart to change his running style to avoid contact, which he had previously embraced.

Dart getting injured would certainly be detrimental; however, removing one of the most dynamic aspects of his playstyle could negatively affect the offense as well.

Harbaugh will have to find a balance between allowing Dart to run the way he likes to run and working with him to ensure he is protecting himself as well as he can.

Allowing Dart to play free with his legs would open up the offense from a running standpoint, but it would also help him continue his development as a passer.

Dart showed a lot of promise in Year 1, both as a runner and a passer; however, the right plan to best utilize his entire skill set will allow him to take another step in the right direction in Year 2.

Ward and Dart are two different styles of quarterbacks; however, both have their strengths, and if Dart leans on his dual-threat ability, he will continue on the path to becoming one of the league’s ascending young quarterbacks.

