Lions Bring in Former Giants Interim Coach Mike Kafka to Join New Offensive Staff
Amid sweeping changes to his offensive staff, Lions coach Dan Campbell will be joined by former Giants interim coach Mike Kafka on the sidelines next season.
According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Kafka will join the Lions in a high-ranking offensive staff role. Detroit parted with offensive coordinator John Morton after one season earlier this month and moved to hire Cardinals OC Drew Petzing as Morton’s replacement under Campbell, which the team officially announced Monday.
Kafka interviewed for the Lions’ OC job, and while he wasn’t hired for the role, he has still found a job on the team’s staff. He also interviewed for the Buccaneers’ OC opening where Tampa Bay ended up hiring Falcons OC Zac Robinson. Kafka, 38, spent four seasons with the Giants under Brian Daboll, serving as the interim once New York ousted Daboll early in the season. In seven games at the helm, Kafka had a 2-5 record.
He interviewed with the Giants for the head coach vacancy and also spoke to the Eagles about their OC position, but elected to join Campbell’s staff in Detroit, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini. Kafka has had numerous interviews for head coach openings over the past two years, including multiple interviews for the Saints’ job last year.
After taking over for Daboll this season, the up-and-comer is headed to Detroit after the Giants hired John Harbaugh to lead the franchise forward.
