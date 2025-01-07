Why Giants GM Joe Schoen Believes He Can Turn Giants Misfortunes Around
It would be far too simple for New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen to go crazy this offseason in an attempt to justify the mulligan granted to him and head coach Brian Daboll after a disastrous 3-14 season, the worst in the franchise’s 100 years of existence.
But as tempting as it might be for Schoen to start wildly spending the projected $46.556 million of cap space it has on any of its 21 pending unrestricted free agents or on building a dream t3am of household names that would rival even the biggest fantasy football enthusiast, Schoen vowed to exercise control in fixing a mess that he admitted to having a hand in creating.
“I’m not going to do a Hail Mary for self-preservation or anything like that,” Schoen said Monday after emerging from what he said were six straight hours of meetings to meet with the media for his annual season-ending press briefing. “We have a plan in place that we believe in and will stick with that.”
Schoen didn’t discuss that plan in detail, but one look at the Giants' 2024 roster suggests it’s probably not too hard to figure out.
The team desperately needs a franchise quarterback, whether a young veteran or a draft pick, to serve as a bridge or a starter.
Finding a top-quality cornerback to shore up what was, at times, a leaky defensive secondary and provide a veteran voice in a room filled with young players is also a matter of concern.
And some additional depth on the defensive and offensive lines would also help.
It’s a lot of needs for a franchise who, if it comes up empty in any of those categories–especially the quarterback one–will likely test co-owner John Mara, who, in granting Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll a mulligan after two disappointing years, is quickly losing his patience, but not enough to the point where he decided it was time to pull the plug on the men he handpicked to lead the football part of the family business.
But Schoen, who has never lacked confidence, feels good about being able to get it done, given his cap space and his position in the draft order (No. 3).
“We're sitting here with $40+ million in cap space and over $100 million the following year. Some teams are in this situation where maybe they need a quarterback and they don't have the financial pieces or the draft resources.
"So, we are in good shape from that standpoint in terms of improving the roster via free agency, trades, or through the draft,” he said.
Having the resources to get talent, especially a quarterback, is one thing. But getting the right quarterback? That’s quite a different story.
But again, Schoen didn’t waver when asked about that challenge, noting his full confidence in his staff and the team’s processes.
“We've done a lot of work on the college guys. John (Mara) mentioned earlier that we'll look at free agency. We can also look throughout the draft, and at potential trade opportunities. We'll look at any avenue we can to upgrade the position,” Schoen said.
“But, from a draft standpoint, you really got to get around these kids. I think it's an important part of our process that we try to get around these kids every year, so when they are free agents or a trade opportunity presents itself, you've spent an ample amount of time with these guys on who they are as people and their ability to learn and process information.”
Quarterback aside, there is much work for Schoen to do this offseason if he’s to keep his job after 2025.
“Obviously, the three wins are not good enough,” he said, adding it starts with himself. “I've got to do a better job assembling a roster with more talent so we can go out and compete at a higher level.”