New York Giants Rookie Watch After Week 1: A Lot to Like
If you’re looking for something encouraging from an otherwise awful game, look no further than the performances by the New York Giants rookie class. Bob Folger of Inside Football provides the breakdown on this promising crop of rookies.
WR Malik Nabers
Hauling in 5 of his 7 targets , it’s obviousthat Nabers needs to get more targets. It was only his first NFL game so we’re not going to harp on it, but the focus in the coming weeks needs to be getting this kid the ball.
He’s got size, speed, finesse, hands. He’s got a big-time game. After an early drop Nabers averaged 13.1 on those five catches including two separate gains of 25 yards.
SAF Tyler Nubin
Getting the start, Nubin, who led the team with seven tackles, did not disappoint playing a controlled and at times a rambunctious game. His run support is going to be something that this defense is going to hang its hat on, he does it so well.
He’s very strong, very smart and very tough.His instincts are good too. He led the defense with 7 total tackles, finishing off several against a big, tough RB with finality and force. The way that Nubin finishes is how it’s supposed to be done.
We suspect that a 3-safety look might become the staple of this defense in the near future, flashing Nubin near the line of scrimmage in perhaps a quasi-LB role.
We’d love to see him attacking the line of scrimmage, as he’s a bit of a beast.
SCB Dru Phillips
Though he didn’t get the start in the slot, Phillips made a nice hard face up tackle in space from a boundary position to force the Giants first turnover of the year. He came up hard, broke down and finished his tackle square, just like you draw it up on the blackboard.
The rookie made another sharp tackle in the red zone, playing trail technique on a short crosser to force a 4th down, and also contained a running play with perfect positioning and a low, hard finish. Again, like you draw it up in the textbook.
Phillips finished with 4 total tackles in limited snaps, very good production. Let’s hope he sees the field more in the coming weeks.
TE Theo Johnson
Besides getting the start, Johnson barely came off the field, mostly because of his blocking. He’s so big and strong that he holds up to every physical confrontation with apparent ease.
Johnson moves with ease, he never shies away from contact, and he’s always looking for somebody to hit. He plays with easy power. His receiving game needs lots of work. In that aspect he’s very raw. His route-running won’t scare anyone till he learns to dig down his stride when making cuts.
Right now he’s too much of a long-strider and that’s a problem. He needs to read defenses, know where to settle down into holes in the zone, and when to run. Run him up the seam and that’s fine and dandy – his lone catch today came on a short seam for 18 yards. He’s got the speed to get up that seam and the size to snatch the high throw, and the frame to take a hit. That’s all good.
Where he needs to develop is in adding finesse to his receiving game right now. He also dropped his first NFL target. The coaches see the talent and are rightfully eager to get him on the field so his game can develop.
Back to his blocking – it wasn’t all good as he made a couple of poor decisions in-line when you have to make instantaneous decisions in the blink of an eye. He needs lots of repetitions. There’s going to be a learning curve for this kid, but the rewards could be exciting.
RB Tyrone Tracy, Jr.
The rookie had an early drop out of the backfield, and held onto another short throw for 5 yards. He also got his feet wet in the league with two runs that went for 2 yards. Several of his blocking efforts left a little bit to be desired.
ILB Darius Muasau
Getting the surprise start at ILB, Muasau was picked on a couple of times in coverage , including an egregious late reaction to a flat toss that got the Vikings out from beneath the shadow of their own end zone. This play went for 9 much-too-easy yards. A little while later the Vikings were finishing off a 99-yard TD drive, jump-started by this play. Muasau has to be quicker to diagnose such an obvious play-action play.
The Vikings tried picking on Muasau throughout, as he rarely came off the field, but he held up most of the day. There were some poor reads, but for the most part he played it smart and tough, occasionally flashing into the backfield which he did on several occasions.
He certainly showed promise. He was also alert to come down with a second half interception off a deflected ball. It was a high deflection that hovered in the air as if nobody wanted to go get it, so Muasau went up and got it.
His six total tackles were second on the team. He moved well and looked thicker and stronger than his listed 225. He filled holes, he played off blocks, and he got to the sidelines well. Looks like the Giants found a player here.
IDL Elijah Chatman
Getting some early game run with the first team, Chatman showed a couple of upfield pushes on the interior pass rush. He got his name on the stat sheet by making the tackle on a QB sneak.