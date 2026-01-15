Giants Get Their Man! John Harbaugh Hired as Team’s 24th Head Coach

The New York Giants have reached a five-year deal with former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh to make the Midwest native the team’s 24th head coach in its 101-year franchise history.

Harbaugh, who skyrocketed to the top of the available coaching hires following his dismissal by the Ravens on January 6, after Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti decided after reportedly contemplating the decision for weeks .

Bisciotti’s decision was solidified when the Ravens, in their regular-season finale against the Steelers, failed to secure the win and the AFC North division thanks to kicker Tyler Loop missing a game-winning field goal.

Given a fresh start, Harbaugh represents perhaps the most exciting head coaching hire for the Giants since Tom Coughlin.

Harbaugh, unlike the previous head coaches that followed Coughlin–Ben McAdoo, Pat Shurmur, Joe Judge, and Brian Daboll–not only brings way more experience but also an impressive 193-124 overall record (.609 winning percentage) to the table, including a 13-11 postseason record that includes one Super Bowl championship.

He is the all-time winningest head coach in Ravens history and led the Ravens to 12 playoff berths in 18 seasons, posting double-digit wins in all but 7 of those seasons.

Why Harbaugh is the right choice

The Giants are at a point in their history where, since the departure of Coughlin, they are 55-109-1, with only two postseason appearances, those coming in 2016 when they lost the Wild Card round under McAdoo and in 2022 when they won their first postseason game (Wild Card round vs. Minnesota) before losing the divisional round against Philadelphia under Brian Daboll.

The Giants have also not finished first in the NFC East since 2011, when they won the Super Bowl after going 9-7 that season.

Although Harbaugh’s final season in Baltimore ended at 8-9, he’s had far more success than failure. Harbaugh posted 11 double-digit winning seasons with the Ravens, all of which led to postseason berths, including the 2012 10-6 campaign that led to the franchise’s Super Bowl victory. He’s also won the AFC North title six times, including 2019 when the Ravens posted an impressive 14-2 mark.

And his teams have only been outscored by season’s end three times during his head coaching career, the worst of it coming in 2015 when the Ravens suffered a -73 point differential in what was a 5-11 campaign, Harbaugh’s worst season as head coach to date.

The Giants have a solid young core of talent for Harbaugh and his future staff to work with. Still, the team also needs additional reinforcement at various positions, including wide receiver, cornerback, linebacker, offensive line, and safety.

Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen will work to secure that reinforcement this offseason, after the two men sit down for a thorough review of the roster.

