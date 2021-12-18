Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Dallas Cowboys

SI/Fan Nation's Cowboy Maven reporter Timm Hamm offers some additional insight into the Dallas Cowboys, who visit the Giants in Week 15.

Q: Dak seems to have struggled lately. Is there a recurring theme you can see behind his sudden bumpy road?

A: The recurring theme is his injuries this season. He recovered nicely from the shoulder injury suffered in camp, but the calf injury sustained at the end of the Patriots game in Week 6 is another story.

He’s not fully recovered, and it’s affecting his footwork and throwing motion, and he's both inaccurate and unconfident. We probably won’t see the MVP caliber Dak again until next season when he’s had the offseason to heal and rehab.

Q: If I recall correctly, there were some concerns about the defensive secondary at the start of the season. The defense has played lights out. What happened to where the defense has clicked?

A: I think the questions around the secondary came up because the Cowboys did not get one of their two big targets in the draft, Patrick Surtain II and Jaycee Horn. They both went right before the Cowboys picked at 10. But that was a blessing in disguise as it allowed Dallas to trade back to 12 and take Micah Parsons while gaining an additional third-round pick as well.

But Trevon Diggs is playing lights-out in his second season, and Anthony Brown, on the other side, is playing better than expected. Not to mention the improved linebacker play is assisting the defensive secondary. Also, credit new DC Dan Quinn for getting the most out of his guys.

Q: Where has Micah Parsons improved the most since coming to the NFL?

A: Where he’s improved dramatically is in pass coverage. Parsons was my No. 2 non-quarterback player in the draft behind tight end Kyle Pitts from Florida, and he’s living up to the hype.

His play at linebacker and on the defensive line is making everyone around him better. Again, credit goes to Dan Quinn to get the most out of Parsons and play him to his strengths.

Q: There's been some debate about whether the Cowboys should shut Ezekiel Elliott down for the season. Where do you stand on that argument, and why do you think they haven’t yet?

I have the utmost confidence in this training staff. If there were any reason to shut down Elliott for the rest of the season, I think they would’ve. That said, most of the “talk” to do so has come from the media.

Elliott’s injury may nag him for the rest of the season, but if he can play, he should and will. Elliott WILL be wearing a knee brace for this first time this season against the Giants on Sunday.

Q: Is there any area of this team that you still feel a bit uneasy about, and if so, why?

A: Interestingly enough, the quarterback is my most concerning position right now. Dak doesn’t look good for the reasons we discussed earlier. And there are no options at the position other than Cooper Rush, who played well against Philly, but we can’t expect lighting to strike twice there. The offense goes as Dak goes, and it’s sputtering right now. And it all starts with Dak.

