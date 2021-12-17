Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
COVID-19 Continues to Hit Giants Defensive Backfield

Things have gotten dire for the Giants defensive backs as two more test positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Author:

As if the New York Giants don't have enough to worry about, their concerns about healthy players in the defensive secondary took another hit Friday.

Defensive backs J.R. Reed and Natrell Jamerson, the latter on the practice squad, are the latest Giants to test positive for COVID-19, bringing the Giants' total up to nine players.

If that's not bad enough, Giants head coach Joe Judge said the team is also dealing with some players who have shown flu symptoms.

To recap what has been a rough week in which the NFL as a whole has seen a record number of players test positive for the virus, receiver Kadarius Toney was the first player to test positive for the Giants. He was soon joined by receiver John Ross and linebackers Oshane Ximines and Cam Brown.

The defensive backs affected by COVID-19 include cornerbacks Aaron Robinson and Adoree' Jackson, safety J.R. Reed, and practice squad defensive back Natrell Jamerson. 

Meanwhile, according to Judge, safety Xavier McKinney, who was deemed a high-risk close contact earlier this week, continues to test negative for the virus. And Judge also revealed that several players are dealing with the flu, one of whom is safety Steven Parker, who missed Thursday's practice with an illness. 

The Giants, as of Friday afternoon, have five healthy defensive backs available for Sunday's game against Dallas, those being safety Logan Ryan, safety Julian Love, cornerback Keion Crossen, and practice squad cornerback Jarren Williams.

Other than McKinney, head coach Joe Judge said the Giants are “planning not to have” any players currently on the COVID list.

 So what will the team do, particularly with so many defensive backs out?

“We’ll work everybody,” Judge said Thursday. “It’s something we have to do at different positions. We’re always into contingency plans and emergency plans.”

