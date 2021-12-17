Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Giants Week 15 Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out vs. Dallas

COVID-19 and the flu could complicate an already dire Giants injury situation this weekend.
Author:

The Giants will have a lot of work to do to put together a 53-man roster for their weekend game against the Dallas Cowboys.

In addition to dealing with a growing number of positive COVID cases that have particularly hit the defensive backfield hard, the Giants, on their Friday injury report, list quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) as OUT and offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (ankle) as doubtful.

Defensive lineman Austin Johnson (foot), receiver Sterling Shepard (calf), and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (triceps) are all listed as questionable.

The Giants also have several players on the injury report this week listed as having an illness. Those include defensive backs Steven Parker and Jarren Williams, linebackers Reggie Ragland, Benardrick McKinney (illness), and Elerson Smith (illness).

Kicker Graham Gano was also dealing with an illness earlier in the week, but he's feeling better and will be available Sunday.

The COVID cases have forced the Giants into emergency personnel planning meetings that they hope to resolve by Saturday.

"We're talking through a lot of moves that could happen defensively and schematically things we have to do to make sure we can adjust," said head coach Joe Judge. "Right now, there are some things in the air we'll know a little bit more (Saturday) in terms of guys like (Xavier McKinney) when his five days of testing are up and see where he's at

"We'll go ahead and make any necessary adjustments we have to."

The Giants host the Dallas Cowboys Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

