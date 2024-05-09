Biggest Remaining Question for Giants Post-draft
For much of the offseason, it was widely speculated that the New York Giants were interested in potentially trading up in the NFL Draft for a quarterback or possibly selecting a quarterback if one of the top quarterbacks were to still be on the board when the Giants went on the clock at No. 6.
That speculation was further fueled by multiple league insiders claiming that the Giants’ front office did not buy into quarterback Daniel Jones as their long-term option despite giving him a four-year, $160 million contract the previous off-season.
Not surprisingly, the Giants' long-term quarterback situation is Pro Football Focus's for the club. Author Zoltán Buday noted the improvements made by the Giants in the off-season to Jones's supporting cast, which included five new veteran offensive linemen, running back Devin Singletary, and draft picks Malik Nabers and tight end Theo Johnson.
Still, with all these additions, Buday questions how long the Giants intend to give Jones, who is coming off a torn ACL and who, before the injury, didn't look anything like the quarterback he was in 2022 before pulling the plug in favor of Lock.
With the 'out' in Jones's contract looming after this season, when his guaranteed money is all paid out and the Giants can gain cap savings if they were to move on from him, the pressure is on for Jones this coming season.
Both general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have said that Jones is expected to be the starter once he's cleared to return, something they both said prior to the draft as well as after. But still, considering word got out that the Giants tried to move up in the order to presumably have a chance at Drake Maye, that has created questions as to how the team really feels about the signal caller.
The bottom line is that as long as Jones, who has said he's doing well in his rehab and who is focused only on that rather than on worrying about his long-term future, performs and looks like the quarterback he was in 2022, he probably won't have anything to worry about.
But should Jones be unproductive on the field because of subpar play or injury, it's fair to wonder how soon they will pull the plug on the sixth-year player and turn to Lock, especially with Jones's $12 million injury guarantee in his contract due next off-season.
