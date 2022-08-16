Collin Johnson Outlines His Simple Goal for Success

The New York Giants offense has a lot of weapons, particularly amongst its wide receiver unit, where reps can sometimes be at a premium for those fighting for roster spots.

Like Collin Johnson. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Johnson came to the Giants last year off waivers from the Jaguars at the start of the season and only saw 21 pass targets on the offense.

But Johnson never gave up and continued to throw himself headfirst into sharpening his toolset, hoping he might one day be asked to contribute a little more.

“At the end of the day, you’ve just got to focus on being the best you can be,” Johnson said. “I feel like if you do that, when the opportunity comes, you’ll make it. I have full confidence that when I get an opportunity, I’ll make the play because I know the way I work every day. I’m definitely going to keep working and keep taking advantage of my opportunities.”

A key part of securing more playing time in the NFL is connected to how much growth one displays from season to season. And in the process, it’s not uncommon for players to look back at what they did well and what they need to improve on to evolve into the best version of themselves.

However, for Johnson, who caught 11 of those pass targets last year for 105 yards, it’s all about staying locked in on the present and fine-tuning his work ethic so that he can be prepared when the opportunities present themselves.

“I take it day by day,” said Johnson. “Last year, every game, every practice is experience, and you’ve just got to add that to the tool kit and keep growing and keep getting better. You’ve got to be intentional about it. Last year was last year, and the last game was the last game. This practice is over, and I’m already focused on the next day.”

Johnson's refusal to lean too heavily on his past is good for two reasons. One, this is a new offensive system in which all the players have been given a clean slate.

But more importantly, Johnson wants to avoid having the results pose as a distraction and deter him from the work that must be done.

“That’s kind of the way I’m wired," he said. "I’m big on being process-oriented and not so much results-oriented because (Head Coach Brian) Daboll always harps on that as well. I really took that to heart at this camp, and it’s definitely helped me.”

This approach has paid off for Johnson, and his improvement has been noticed, particularly by Daboll himself.

“He’s made the most of his opportunities,” said Daboll. “We’ve talked to these guys about earning it, and he’s certainly earned it with the opportunities he’s gotten. If he does well, he’ll get more opportunities. He’s smart. He’s got position flexibility in terms of intelligence and understanding the roster. He’s made plays. He’s done a nice job.”

In the Giants' preseason opener against the Patriots last Thursday, Johnson put forth an impressive showing, hauling in seven of his eight targets for 82 yards.

But don't expect the receiver who played his college ball at Texas to rest on his laurels or think he has the team made based on that one showing.

“I feel like I’m better today than I was yesterday,” said Johnson, after he was asked about how he felt his performance on Thursday allowed him to make a case for a roster spot.

“I control just getting better every day and taking advantage of my opportunities when my number is called. That’s all I can control. How many targets I have, maybe I can’t control. But my attitude and effort, I can always control that. I’m big on that."

Johnson is hoping that by keeping his eye on the prize--a roster spot--he'll not only be back for a second season with the Giants, but perhaps he'll even get more opportunities to make plays with the ball in his hands.

"That’s just my focus, and that will always be my focus: my attitude and effort. I feel like if I stay focused on that, the results and taking advantage of opportunities will take care of itself,” he said.

