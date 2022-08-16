Skip to main content

Collin Johnson Outlines His Simple Goal for Success

Johnson is making a solid push for a roster spot. Here's how he's going about it.

The New York Giants offense has a lot of weapons, particularly amongst its wide receiver unit, where reps can sometimes be at a premium for those fighting for roster spots.

Like Collin Johnson. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Johnson came to the Giants last year off waivers from the Jaguars at the start of the season and only saw 21 pass targets on the offense.

But Johnson never gave up and continued to throw himself headfirst into sharpening his toolset, hoping he might one day be asked to contribute a little more.

“At the end of the day, you’ve just got to focus on being the best you can be,” Johnson said. “I feel like if you do that, when the opportunity comes, you’ll make it. I have full confidence that when I get an opportunity, I’ll make the play because I know the way I work every day. I’m definitely going to keep working and keep taking advantage of my opportunities.”

A key part of securing more playing time in the NFL is connected to how much growth one displays from season to season. And in the process, it’s not uncommon for players to look back at what they did well and what they need to improve on to evolve into the best version of themselves.

MORE FROM GIANTS COUNTRY

However, for Johnson, who caught 11 of those pass targets last year for 105 yards, it’s all about staying locked in on the present and fine-tuning his work ethic so that he can be prepared when the opportunities present themselves.

“I take it day by day,” said Johnson. “Last year, every game, every practice is experience, and you’ve just got to add that to the tool kit and keep growing and keep getting better. You’ve got to be intentional about it. Last year was last year, and the last game was the last game. This practice is over, and I’m already focused on the next day.”

Johnson's refusal to lean too heavily on his past is good for two reasons. One, this is a new offensive system in which all the players have been given a clean slate.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Jun 15, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Olaijah Griffin (37) participates in a drill during minicamp at the ADPRO Sports Training Center.
Play
Transactions

Giants Claim Defensive Back Olaijah Griffin Off Waivers from Bills

Griffin was originally scouted and signed by the Bills last year.

By The Giants Maven News Desk15 hours ago
15 hours ago
New York Ggiants head coach Brian Daboll
Play
Training Camp

Why Brian Daboll isn't Panicking About "Lopsided" Practices

Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll isn't panicking over the lopsided showing by the team's offense in practice. Here's why.

By Patricia Traina17 hours ago
17 hours ago
Jul 29, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams (99) laughs during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Play
News

Giants D-lineman Leonard Williams Named to NFL's Top 100 Players List

The Big Cat gets his place in the league's annual Top-100 player rankings.

By Patricia Traina22 hours ago
22 hours ago

But more importantly, Johnson wants to avoid having the results pose as a distraction and deter him from the work that must be done.

“That’s kind of the way I’m wired," he said. "I’m big on being process-oriented and not so much results-oriented because (Head Coach Brian) Daboll always harps on that as well. I really took that to heart at this camp, and it’s definitely helped me.”

This approach has paid off for Johnson, and his improvement has been noticed, particularly by Daboll himself.

“He’s made the most of his opportunities,” said Daboll. “We’ve talked to these guys about earning it, and he’s certainly earned it with the opportunities he’s gotten. If he does well, he’ll get more opportunities. He’s smart. He’s got position flexibility in terms of intelligence and understanding the roster. He’s made plays. He’s done a nice job.”

In the Giants' preseason opener against the Patriots last Thursday, Johnson put forth an impressive showing, hauling in seven of his eight targets for 82 yards.

But don't expect the receiver who played his college ball at Texas to rest on his laurels or think he has the team made based on that one showing.

“I feel like I’m better today than I was yesterday,” said Johnson, after he was asked about how he felt his performance on Thursday allowed him to make a case for a roster spot.

“I control just getting better every day and taking advantage of my opportunities when my number is called. That’s all I can control. How many targets I have, maybe I can’t control. But my attitude and effort, I can always control that. I’m big on that."

Johnson is hoping that by keeping his eye on the prize--a roster spot--he'll not only be back for a second season with the Giants, but perhaps he'll even get more opportunities to make plays with the ball in his hands.

"That’s just my focus, and that will always be my focus: my attitude and effort. I feel like if I stay focused on that, the results and taking advantage of opportunities will take care of itself,” he said.

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Jun 15, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Olaijah Griffin (37) participates in a drill during minicamp at the ADPRO Sports Training Center.
Transactions

Giants Claim Defensive Back Olaijah Griffin Off Waivers from Bills

By The Giants Maven News Desk15 hours ago
New York Ggiants head coach Brian Daboll
Training Camp

Why Brian Daboll isn't Panicking About "Lopsided" Practices

By Patricia Traina17 hours ago
Jul 29, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams (99) laughs during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
News

Giants D-lineman Leonard Williams Named to NFL's Top 100 Players List

By Patricia Traina22 hours ago
Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) carries the ball as New York Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (51) chases in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Training Camp

Azeez Ojulari's Return Set to Turbocharge Giants' Pass Rush

By Patricia TrainaAug 15, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay warms up on the field before the game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Training Camp

The New York Giants' $72 Million Dilemma

By Patricia TrainaAug 14, 2022 4:13 PM EDT
Oct 15, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; A general view of a New York Giants helmet on the turf before the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
Training Camp

What We Know About the New York Giants' Injured Players

By Patricia TrainaAug 14, 2022 3:04 PM EDT
New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari talks to reporters after organized team activities (OTAs) at the training center in East Rutherford on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
Transactions

New York Giants Activate OLB Azeez Ojulari Off NFI

By Patricia TrainaAug 14, 2022 12:11 PM EDT
Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Richie James (80) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium.
Training Camp

Receiver Richie James Making Most of Opportunities with New York Giants

By Patricia TrainaAug 14, 2022 10:00 AM EDT