Skip to main content

What We Know About the New York Giants' Injured Players

Here is a list of Giants injuries, what we know, how it's affecting the team, and what it has to do.

The New York Giants are roughly halfway through their summer training camp, and while they didn't expect to get through it unscathed, they also likely weren't expecting t get as hit hard by injuries as they have.

The NFL's most injured team last year, according to ManGamesLost.com still has three players on PUP that aren't expected to be ready by the start of the 2022 season--receiver Sterling Shepard (Achilles) and offensive linemen nick Gates (leg) and Matt Peart (ACL).

But add to that list another dozen or so players that did not practice on Sunday, the final training camp practice open to the public, or who were limited.

Those unable to practice were tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, who has missed all but one practice so far; tight end Andre Miller (broken wrist), guard Shane Lemieux (toe); guard Joshua Ezeudu (unknown); running back Matt Breida (unknown); receiver Austin Proehl (unknown); receiver Kadarius Toney (unknown); offensive lineman Jamil Douglas (ankle), defensive lineman Leonard Williams ((unknown); safety Dane Belton (collarbone); cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (groin), and inside linebacker Blake Martinez (ACL recovery).

Those who were limited in Sunday's practice include cornerback Rodarius Williams (injury recovery); receiver David Sills (leg); linebacker Carter Coughlin (unknown); receiver Darius Slayton (unknown); safety Yusuf Corker (unknown); and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, activated off of the NFI list Sunday after passing his physical.

As if that list isn't enough, three players--outside linebackers Elerson Smith (foot) and Jihad Ward (unknown) and center Jon Feliciano (unknown)--all left Sunday's practice early.

Head coach Brian Daboll was asked if all the injuries have resulted in his adjusting the practice schedule.

"Not to this point," he said, adding, We were going to go three days in pads. But I think after talking to the sports science and trainers, we did adjust one of those days to a no-padded practice."

What Do We Know About the Injuries?

Giants head coach Brian Daboll has been tight-lipped regarding what specific ailments players are dealing with--league rules say he doesn't need to disclose that information until the regular season. He's also been reluctant to attach any time frames regarding player recoveries, only going so far as to say when a guy was getting close.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari talks to reporters after organized team activities (OTAs) at the training center in East Rutherford on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
Play
Transactions

New York Giants Activate OLB Azeez Ojulari Off NFI

Plus Giants trim roster down to 87 ahead of Tuesday's deadline to get to 85.

By Patricia Traina2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Richie James (80) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium.
Play
Training Camp

Receiver Richie James Making Most of Opportunities with New York Giants

All receiver Richie James has done since joining the Giants is make plays. And he's starting to get noticed because of that.

By Patricia Traina5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet and Wilson official NFL Due footballs at SoFi Stadium.
Play
Training Camp

Giants Health Leads Storylines Ahead of Week 4 of Training Camp

The Giants are back at it starting Sunday as they get ready for their next preseason game and approach the NFL's first mandatory cutdown date.

By Patricia Traina7 hours ago
7 hours ago

But here is what we were able to gather.

*Lemieux sounds like he's week-to-week, according to Daboll. When asked if it's still the toe issue that was initially announced Thursday night when Lemieux had to leave the preseason opener early, the head coach replied, "Yeah. It’s something with his foot." Daboll said he wasn't sure if Lemieux's injury would spill over to the start of the regular season.

*Rookie Joshua Ezeudu, who came into the preseason opener listed as questionable, remains questionable for the rest of the week. Throw in the injuries to Feliciano, who missed the early part of camp with what the team said was a heat-related issue. Douglas's ankle, and suddenly the Giants, who earlier lost Matt Gono (neck) and Marcus McKethan (ACL), find themselves thin on the offensive line.

Ben Bredeson, who initially looked to be a long shot to stick on the roster, has been stepping in at center for Feliciano and Douglas, the latter the backup to Feliciano.

*Toney's injury has people saying, "Here we go again!" Although the nature of the injury isn't known, Toney, who has looked so good in the early part of the camp, appears to have picked up where he left off regarding his durability concerns. Toney, per Daboll, is unlikely to practice this week.

*Smith is a new addition to the injury list. The good news is he walked off the practice field, which would suggest that if he has a right foot injury--he walked off the field sans his shoe and sock--it might not be something serious. The same can be said of Ward and Feliciano, who walked off the field with no visible discomfort.

*Leonard Williams has been the picture of durability for the Giants since coming over in a trade with the Jets. While he's had to miss training camp practices here and there, Williams came sprinting out of the team's facility after presumably receiving treatment and did a healthy jog halfway across the field to where his defensive line teammates were getting ready to participate in a drill.

*Martinez is having his workload managed. He should be good to go for a full-time load by the start of the season.

What About the Depth?

The Giants are better stacked at depth at some positions than others. For example, they're loaded at running back and receiver, but they're thin at tight end, offensive line, and now safety if Corker's injury is going to keep him on the side for multiple days.

NFL rosters must be trimmed from 90 to 85 by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Giants have already made three cuts to get down to 87. But suppose any of their injured players are going to be sidelined long-term. In that case, general manager Joe Schoen, who has about $5 million in cap space, might have to massage the roster numbers at certain positions a little sooner than he wants.

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari talks to reporters after organized team activities (OTAs) at the training center in East Rutherford on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
Transactions

New York Giants Activate OLB Azeez Ojulari Off NFI

By Patricia Traina2 hours ago
Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Richie James (80) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium.
Training Camp

Receiver Richie James Making Most of Opportunities with New York Giants

By Patricia Traina5 hours ago
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet and Wilson official NFL Due footballs at SoFi Stadium.
Training Camp

Giants Health Leads Storylines Ahead of Week 4 of Training Camp

By Patricia Traina7 hours ago
Mailbox
Big Blue+

New York Giants Reader Mailbag: Making Sense of Daniel Jones's Situation

By Patricia TrainaAug 13, 2022 11:38 AM EDT
Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looks over the field during the second half of a preseason game at Gillette Stadium.
News

Bill Belichick Reportedly Irked By Blitz-Happy Giants Defense

By The Giants Maven News DeskAug 12, 2022 5:16 PM EDT
Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of the helmet of New York Giants kicker Graham Gano (not pictured) next to a ball on the sidelines against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field.
Game Day

New York Giants Risers and Fallers After First Preseason Game

By Gene ClemonsAug 12, 2022 2:03 PM EDT
Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants running back Jashaun Corbin (25) runs after a catch during the second half of a preseason game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
Game Day

Who Stood Out in New York Giants' Backup Running Back Competition?

By Patricia TrainaAug 12, 2022 10:40 AM EDT
Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) talks with his teammates on the bench during the first half of a preseason game at Gillette Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones Encouraged By Debut in New Offensive System

By Patricia TrainaAug 12, 2022 9:56 AM EDT