What We Know About the New York Giants' Injured Players

The New York Giants are roughly halfway through their summer training camp, and while they didn't expect to get through it unscathed, they also likely weren't expecting t get as hit hard by injuries as they have.

The NFL's most injured team last year, according to ManGamesLost.com still has three players on PUP that aren't expected to be ready by the start of the 2022 season--receiver Sterling Shepard (Achilles) and offensive linemen nick Gates (leg) and Matt Peart (ACL).

But add to that list another dozen or so players that did not practice on Sunday, the final training camp practice open to the public, or who were limited.

Those unable to practice were tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, who has missed all but one practice so far; tight end Andre Miller (broken wrist), guard Shane Lemieux (toe); guard Joshua Ezeudu (unknown); running back Matt Breida (unknown); receiver Austin Proehl (unknown); receiver Kadarius Toney (unknown); offensive lineman Jamil Douglas (ankle), defensive lineman Leonard Williams ((unknown); safety Dane Belton (collarbone); cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (groin), and inside linebacker Blake Martinez (ACL recovery).

Those who were limited in Sunday's practice include cornerback Rodarius Williams (injury recovery); receiver David Sills (leg); linebacker Carter Coughlin (unknown); receiver Darius Slayton (unknown); safety Yusuf Corker (unknown); and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, activated off of the NFI list Sunday after passing his physical.

As if that list isn't enough, three players--outside linebackers Elerson Smith (foot) and Jihad Ward (unknown) and center Jon Feliciano (unknown)--all left Sunday's practice early.

Head coach Brian Daboll was asked if all the injuries have resulted in his adjusting the practice schedule.

"Not to this point," he said, adding, We were going to go three days in pads. But I think after talking to the sports science and trainers, we did adjust one of those days to a no-padded practice."

What Do We Know About the Injuries?

Giants head coach Brian Daboll has been tight-lipped regarding what specific ailments players are dealing with--league rules say he doesn't need to disclose that information until the regular season. He's also been reluctant to attach any time frames regarding player recoveries, only going so far as to say when a guy was getting close.

But here is what we were able to gather.

*Lemieux sounds like he's week-to-week, according to Daboll. When asked if it's still the toe issue that was initially announced Thursday night when Lemieux had to leave the preseason opener early, the head coach replied, "Yeah. It’s something with his foot." Daboll said he wasn't sure if Lemieux's injury would spill over to the start of the regular season.

*Rookie Joshua Ezeudu, who came into the preseason opener listed as questionable, remains questionable for the rest of the week. Throw in the injuries to Feliciano, who missed the early part of camp with what the team said was a heat-related issue. Douglas's ankle, and suddenly the Giants, who earlier lost Matt Gono (neck) and Marcus McKethan (ACL), find themselves thin on the offensive line.

Ben Bredeson, who initially looked to be a long shot to stick on the roster, has been stepping in at center for Feliciano and Douglas, the latter the backup to Feliciano.

*Toney's injury has people saying, "Here we go again!" Although the nature of the injury isn't known, Toney, who has looked so good in the early part of the camp, appears to have picked up where he left off regarding his durability concerns. Toney, per Daboll, is unlikely to practice this week.

*Smith is a new addition to the injury list. The good news is he walked off the practice field, which would suggest that if he has a right foot injury--he walked off the field sans his shoe and sock--it might not be something serious. The same can be said of Ward and Feliciano, who walked off the field with no visible discomfort.

*Leonard Williams has been the picture of durability for the Giants since coming over in a trade with the Jets. While he's had to miss training camp practices here and there, Williams came sprinting out of the team's facility after presumably receiving treatment and did a healthy jog halfway across the field to where his defensive line teammates were getting ready to participate in a drill.

*Martinez is having his workload managed. He should be good to go for a full-time load by the start of the season.

What About the Depth?

The Giants are better stacked at depth at some positions than others. For example, they're loaded at running back and receiver, but they're thin at tight end, offensive line, and now safety if Corker's injury is going to keep him on the side for multiple days.

NFL rosters must be trimmed from 90 to 85 by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Giants have already made three cuts to get down to 87. But suppose any of their injured players are going to be sidelined long-term. In that case, general manager Joe Schoen, who has about $5 million in cap space, might have to massage the roster numbers at certain positions a little sooner than he wants.

Join the Giants Country Community