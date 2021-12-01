Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Daniel Jones Takes the Practice Field Amid Concerns About His Neck

Giants haven't ruled Jones out of Sunday's game against Miami despite earlier reports that he was week-to-week with his injury.
Author:

EAST RUTHERFORD, N. J. -- Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was present and accounted for on the team's practice field this morning, but other than stretching with his teammates during the part of practice open to the media, it's unknown at this point how much he was able to do.

Giants head coach Joe Judge said that the plan was for Jones to practice this week.

"From the information we've been given he's cleared to practice today," he said.

"In terms of his availability for practice and getting ready for the game, that's what we're doing right now."

It was unclear as to whether the quarterback will be able to take his full workload but Judge did say Jones has not been ruled out just yet.  

"We're not going to rule out anything right now," Judge said. "Daniel's going to be at practice today. We expect him to practice tomorrow and Friday as well. We'll see what he can do. It's like any injury coming out of the game--we'll just see how it goes.  

Judge was asked if there was a concern that Jones's injury was potentially season-ending.

"At this moment? No," he said.  

Jones is scheduled to speak with the media after practice.

