Giants, Dave Gettleman to Part Ways After Season (Report)
With a current 18-40 record in nearly four seasons as general manager and a still unresolved offensive line, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman is not expected to be back next year, according to an NFL Network report.
Gettleman, 71 years old, and the Giants will likely mutually agree to part ways, with Gettleman heading off to retirement. Although head coach Joe Judge and Gettleman have both said in the past that they have a cordial collaborative relationship, the Giants could potentially be looking to hire a new general manager with ties to Judge.
The Giants have nine draft picks next year, thanks to trades engineered by Gettleman this year. That bounty includes two picks in the first round, one in the second round, two in the third round, one in the fourth round, two in the fifth round, and one in the sixth round.
Giants, Dave Gettleman to Part Ways After Season (Report)
The Giants are reportedly planning to move on from general manager Dave Gettleman after this season, per a NFL Network Report.
New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Game Info, Odds, Notes, and More
Here is everything you need to know about the New York Giants Week 12 home game against the Eagles.
Giants Roster Moves: Cooper, Parker Added to Week 12 Game-day Roster
The Giants add to their game-day roster ahead of their Week 12 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
However, they're also projected to be significantly cap-strapped. According to Over the Cap's projections, the Giants, as of right now, are projected to be $8,480,555 over next year's projected salary cap of $208.2 million after spending on free-agent contracts that while having low numbers in their first year are set to sky-rocket in 2022.
If the Giants do seek a new general manager, his to-do list will be rather lengthy. Atop of that list will be finally fixing an offensive line that has been a mess for four years under Gettleman. The new general manager will also likely tackle finding a stud pass rusher and will need to trim some dead weight off the salary cap.
The NFL Network, in its report, also stated that senior offensive assistant Freddie Kitchens will be the team's play-caller on offense, a move that was expected all week after Judge fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. Also reported is that Kitchens will prioritize getting receiver Kenny Golladay more involved in red-zone scoring opportunities and get running back Saquon Barkley into space, two things Garrett was unsuccessful doing during his tenure.
More from Giants Country
- New York Giants - Week 12 Storylines to Watch
- New York Giants Week 12 Opponent First Look: Philadelphia Offense
- Michael Strahan Honored to Finally Have Jersey Number Retired By Giants
- Daniel Jones Breaks Silence About Jason Garrett's Firing
- New York Giants Week 12 Opponent First Look: Philadelphia Defense
- Giants Add TE Deon Yelder to Practice Squad
- Joe Judge Defends Giants' Offensive Line
- How the New York Giants' Collaborative Play-Calling Approach Will Work
- How the Giants Can Jumpstart the Offense
- Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Philadelphia Eagles
- Giants Unveil Final Week 12 Injury Report Ahead of Eagles Game
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums
- Subscribe and like our YouTube Channel