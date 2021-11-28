Giants, Dave Gettleman to Part Ways After Season (Report)

With a current 18-40 record in nearly four seasons as general manager and a still unresolved offensive line, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman is not expected to be back next year, according to an NFL Network report.

Gettleman, 71 years old, and the Giants will likely mutually agree to part ways, with Gettleman heading off to retirement. Although head coach Joe Judge and Gettleman have both said in the past that they have a cordial collaborative relationship, the Giants could potentially be looking to hire a new general manager with ties to Judge.

The Giants have nine draft picks next year, thanks to trades engineered by Gettleman this year. That bounty includes two picks in the first round, one in the second round, two in the third round, one in the fourth round, two in the fifth round, and one in the sixth round.

However, they're also projected to be significantly cap-strapped. According to Over the Cap's projections, the Giants, as of right now, are projected to be $8,480,555 over next year's projected salary cap of $208.2 million after spending on free-agent contracts that while having low numbers in their first year are set to sky-rocket in 2022.

If the Giants do seek a new general manager, his to-do list will be rather lengthy. Atop of that list will be finally fixing an offensive line that has been a mess for four years under Gettleman. The new general manager will also likely tackle finding a stud pass rusher and will need to trim some dead weight off the salary cap.

The NFL Network, in its report, also stated that senior offensive assistant Freddie Kitchens will be the team's play-caller on offense, a move that was expected all week after Judge fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. Also reported is that Kitchens will prioritize getting receiver Kenny Golladay more involved in red-zone scoring opportunities and get running back Saquon Barkley into space, two things Garrett was unsuccessful doing during his tenure.

