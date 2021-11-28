Giants, Dave Gettleman to Part Ways After Season (Report)

Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
The Giants are reportedly planning to move on from general manager Dave Gettleman after this season, per a NFL Network Report.
The Giants are reportedly planning to move on from general manager Dave Gettleman after this season, per a NFL Network Report.

With a current 18-40 record in nearly four seasons as general manager and a still unresolved offensive line, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman is not expected to be back next year, according to an NFL Network report.

Gettleman, 71 years old, and the Giants will likely mutually agree to part ways, with Gettleman heading off to retirement. Although head coach Joe Judge and Gettleman have both said in the past that they have a cordial collaborative relationship, the Giants could potentially be looking to hire a new general manager with ties to Judge.

The Giants have nine draft picks next year, thanks to trades engineered by Gettleman this year. That bounty includes two picks in the first round, one in the second round, two in the third round, one in the fourth round, two in the fifth round, and one in the sixth round.

