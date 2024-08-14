Giants Drop One Spot in Sportico’s NFL Team Valuations
The New York Giants haven’t had many winning seasons since their last Super Bowl in 2011–three winning seasons, two of which resulted in a postseason berth.
But despite the team’s struggles since, the franchise is still one of the most valuable according to Sportico’s NFL Team Valuations.
The Giants are valued at $7.6 billion, putting them in third place behind the Dallas Cowboys ($10.32 billion) and the Los Angeles Ras ($7.79 billion), the latter of whom leapfrogged ahead of the Giants.
The valuations are interesting. The Cowboys have gone 28 years without winning a championship, yet Sportico reports that the franchise known as “America’s Team” is not only the first team to surpass a $10 billion valuation, but it saw its value rise approximately 12 percent from last season.
The Rams have been a steady franchise since 2017 when they went 11-5 and qualified for their first of five postseason berths since the 1999-2004 seasons when they appeared in five postseason berths over that span.
As was the case back then, the Rams won a Super Bowl championship in 1999. But in their current run of success, Los Angeles has appeared in two Super Bowls, winning one (in 2021) and losing one (in 2018).
The Rams, who like the Giants play in one of the nation’s largest media markets, have also finished with one losing record since 2016, that coming in 2022 when they went 5-12.
The Rams, also like the Giants, share a stadium with another team. Los Angeles shares SoFi Stadium with the Chargers, who ranked 22nd ($5.22 billion) on Sportico’s list, while the Giants share MetLife Stadium with the New York Jets, who ranked sixth at $6.8 billion, behind the New England Patriots (4th, at $7.31 billion) and San Francisco 49rs ($6.8 billion).