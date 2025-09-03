Big Blue Breakdown Live: NY Giants On the Way Up
There's no time like the present for the New York Giants.
Head coach Brian Daboll and his players have expressed determination and urgency throughout the offseason to turn around their fortunes.
It's all been about working harder every day to improve, demanding to become competitive so that they will restore some of their lost luster.
Nobody knows for sure how the season will end up record-wise, thanks to the NFL's most difficult schedule.
But the signs are there that they're going to be relevant, especially on defense, where first-round edge rusher Abdul Carter and high-level free agent defensive backs Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland were among the biggest acquisitions to the lineup.
On offense, they've totally rebuilt the quarterback room. Free agents Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston have added big-play talent and leadership while providing first-round pick Jaxson Dart with plenty of intangibles to digest.
And the front office spent a great deal of effort to enhance the special teams coverage and return units behind kicker Graham Gano and punter Jamie Gillan, understanding that improved field position will make life easier on the other two facets of the club.
The additions showed well during the Giants' impressive 3-0 preseason in August, when quality play can help players make the roster or climb the depth chart - yet it won't guarantee any results for the regular season.
Host Paul Dottino will dissect the possible pros and pitfalls of the upcoming season while fielding chats, audio, and video calls during the Big Blue Breakdown Live tonight at 8 p.m. ET.
