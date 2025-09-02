SI

NFL Insider Bribed Starbucks Employees for Quiet to Record Micah Parsons Trade Podcast

Stephen Douglas

Dianna Russini remembers bribing Starbucks employees so she could record a podcast after the Micah Parsons trade.
In this story:

The Micah Parsons trade went down at a very inopportune time for The Athletic's Dianna Russini. The NFL insider shared the story on her regular appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show, revealing that she had to grease some palms so she could record a reaction podcast after news of the trade broke.

According to Russini, her internet was out on August 28 when the news broke and there was only one place she could think to turn—The Starbucks Coffee Company. Unfortunately, that's a public place that can be a bit too noisy for podcasting.

"I was having internet issues and we wanted to do a quick live reaction show for Scoop City," said Russini. "And of course everything always happens at the worst times, right? It's like no internet, no technology, all this. So I have to go to Starbucks. The only place I can think of to just sit somewhere to get internet. And I had to go up to the barista and you know, basically ask him politely can you not blend frappucinos? Can you kill the music? The biggest trade in the NFL in a long time just happened and I have to go live and I just, can whatever you could do? And I realized there's only way people will do things that you ask, which is money and I just put 50 bucks on the counter. Music goes off. The blending stops. It was awesome. Shout out to those guys."

That's how you know Russini is a true podcaster. And coffee shop employees probably deserve a raise.

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

