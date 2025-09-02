Micah Parsons Never Planned to Sit Out During Cowboys Season
Even though star edge rusher Micah Parsons ended up with the Packers in a blockbuster trade last week, he really wanted to remain a Cowboy despite the months and months of contract disagreement between him and Dallas management led by owner Jerry Jones.
Parsons's agent David Mulugheta appeared on ESPN's First Take on Tuesday and detailed how Parsons and his team tried to stay in Dallas until the last possible minute. With that, Parsons fully planned to compete in the Cowboys' Week 1 matchup on Thursday, Sept. 4 against the Eagles, despite there being doubt of him competing until a contract was figured out. Mulugheta confirmed this on Tuesday.
"Never," Mulugheta said when asked if the Cowboys ever told Parsons he wasn't going to play in Week 1. "I mean Micah loves the game too much. He was going to play no matter what."
This coincides with what Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer told reporters just a couple weeks ago amid Parsons's contract dispute. He believed Parsons would be on the field for the Eagles showdown.
Mulugheta doubled down on his response by sharing how it was always Parsons's goal to remain a Cowboy, even though there were issues regarding his contract.
"I think the most important thing is Micah wanted to be a Cowboy," Mulugheta said. "He grew up cheering for the Cowboys, wore the blue and white at Penn State, wore it in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys. He wanted to be a Cowboy, and we did everything we could for him to remain a Cowboy."
In the end, it really came down to the details of the contract. Parsons wanted to be the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, that much was clear. While the Cowboys originally offered him that title months ago, the Packers had a better long-term deal for the star player. Now he'll sport the green and yellow on Sunday when the Packers face the Lions.