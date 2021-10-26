Giants Fall in This Week's MMQB NFL Power Rankings Despite Win vs. Carolina

Yup, you read that correctly. The Giants fell in the weekly MMQB power rankings.

There’s a reason why I am not the biggest fan of NFL team power rankings, and this week, the MMQB crew’s latest NFL power rankings reminded me why.

Power rankings, which are strictly for entertainment and have no bearing on important things like draft order or the playoffs, are subjective. And look closely at how they're put together, and oftentimes, there are questions about how the rankings are reached.

But hey, people seem to enjoy reading about them, which is why they continue to exist on this and other sites.

That said, this week's ranking is worthy of enough head-scratching to make one's scalp bleed. The Giants, coming off a big win against the Carolina Panthers, fell two spots (to No. 27) from last week’s MMQB power rankings (No. 25).

(For those who missed the article last week, the Giants rose the power ranking chart last week despite an embarrassing loss to the Los Angeles Rams.)

Here was the justification as penned by Conor Orr from the MMQB team for this week’s ranking:

The Giants are digging themselves out of a hole, which means more up-downs and push-ups for Joe Judge. Give the former Patriots coach credit for this: He’s not backing down from his whole milieu, and hoping that he can continue to smash square pegs into round holes. Can the Giants steal a few more games once they get healthy, legitimizing a third year?

Come on, folks. How about giving props to a Giants team that rallied around their head coach when he challenged them in practice? No? What about offering some more kudos to a Giants team that finally played above the level of competition for the first time this year?

Still not good enough? What about tossing a bouquet to maligned offensive coordinator Jason Garrett for creating a game plan that neutralized the Carolina pass and capitalized on quarterback Daniel Jones's strengths?

Still not good enough? What about the bold play of Jones, who made some big-boy throws and who week by week is knocking conversations about the Giants using one of their two first-round draft picks next year on a quarterback with his improved play?

Do you mean to tell people that the Giants' showing was so bad that it belonged below the Washington Football Team, who lost to the Green Bay Packers, and a team that last week you ranked below the Giants despite New York's embarrassing loss?

As I said, it’s maddening. But the silver lining is that the Giants remain one spot ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles (No. 28) this week.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.